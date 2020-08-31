Plattsmouth plays three times on court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth athletes wrote a pair of winning storylines Saturday during their appearance at the Plattsmouth Invite.

The Blue Devils went 2-1 during the volleyball tournament. PHS defeated Ralston and Arlington on Saturday morning and fell to Platteview in the afternoon.

Plattsmouth’s three matches took place at Nebraska City Middle School. Phone lines and fire alarm systems at Plattsmouth High School’s campus became disabled on Thursday afternoon, and workers were unable to restore them in time for the volleyball tournament. Action was moved to Nebraska City High School and Nebraska City Middle School.

Plattsmouth 2, Ralston 1

The Blue Devils came out on top after a close contest with the Rams. Plattsmouth earned a 25-22, 23-25, 25-22 victory in the opening match of the day.

Plattsmouth used a strong serving run from Sydney Hobscheidt to go ahead 14-6 in game one. Ralston closed the gap to 24-22 before the Blue Devils claimed the winning point.