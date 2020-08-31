Plattsmouth plays three times on court

NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth athletes wrote a pair of winning storylines Saturday during their appearance at the Plattsmouth Invite.
The Blue Devils went 2-1 during the volleyball tournament. PHS defeated Ralston and Arlington on Saturday morning and fell to Platteview in the afternoon.
Plattsmouth’s three matches took place at Nebraska City Middle School. Phone lines and fire alarm systems at Plattsmouth High School’s campus became disabled on Thursday afternoon, and workers were unable to restore them in time for the volleyball tournament. Action was moved to Nebraska City High School and Nebraska City Middle School.
Plattsmouth 2, Ralston 1
The Blue Devils came out on top after a close contest with the Rams. Plattsmouth earned a 25-22, 23-25, 25-22 victory in the opening match of the day.
Plattsmouth used a strong serving run from Sydney Hobscheidt to go ahead 14-6 in game one. Ralston closed the gap to 24-22 before the Blue Devils claimed the winning point.
Ralston stormed out to a 15-8 lead in game two after an ace block by freshman Mia Tvrdy. PHS nearly erased that deficit with a series of points. Kennedy Miller’s kill on a Ralston overpass created a 21-18 margin, and an ace block by Miller and service ace by Hobscheidt knotted it at 23-23.
Ralston regrouped in the final two points. Tiana Cornist put the Rams ahead with a tip kill, and a Plattsmouth hitting error allowed Ralston to win.
The teams remained close throughout the tiebreaking game. An ace block by Savanna Berger gave Plattsmouth a 22-19 edge, and her hard kill on a Ralston overpass made it 24-21. Hobscheidt ended action with a kill two points later.
Plattsmouth 2, Arlington 0
Plattsmouth emerged with a 30-28, 25-19 victory over the Eagles. The second-round match featured several long rallies in both games.
The schools began the match with a back-and-forth opening game that included 13 ties. An ace from Miller and kill by Berger gave Plattsmouth a 23-20 lead, but Arlington reeled off four straight points to go ahead.
The teams were deadlocked at 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 before Miller’s kill put PHS up 29-28. The Blue Devils sealed the victory after Arlington was called for a double-contact violation on the next point.
Plattsmouth raced ahead 8-1 in game two but saw Arlington tie the scoreboard at 14-14. The Blue Devils took control after that. Berger and Miller highlighted a 7-0 scoring spree with two aces, two kills and an ace block. Mackenzie Caba’s kill set up match point and Berger clinched the contest with a kill.
Berger finished the match with 11 kills, three aces and two ace blocks. Miller tallied four kills and one ace and Hobscheidt, Rylee Hellbusch, Lyndsey Caba and Mackenzie Caba each had two kills. Jillian Burgert chipped in one kill for the Blue Devils.
Platteview 2, Plattsmouth 1
The Trojans won the day’s final matchup 25-18, 23-25, 25-20. Platteview finished the invite with an undefeated mark. The team took down Ralston and Arlington earlier in the day.
Statistics from the Ralston and Platteview contests were unavailable at press time.
