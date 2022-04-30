Plattsmouth plays twice on baseball diamonds

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players entered the stretch run of the season this week with a pair of games against Platte Valley and Omaha South.

Platte Valley 7, Plattsmouth 0

The Blue Devils traveled to Ashland on Thursday for a matchup with Platte Valley. The Patriots – comprised of players from Ashland-Greenwood, Yutan and Mead – took down Plattsmouth with a steady amount of offense.

Platte Valley posted solo runs in each of the first three innings and built the gap to 5-0 in the fifth. The team added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth and preserved the shutout in the seventh. Platte Valley’s Levi Kennedy collected the victory during his 75-pitch outing.

Drew Iverson guided Plattsmouth’s offense with a pair of doubles. Gage Olsen and Gabe Villamonte each had one single and Jacob Timm drew one walk. Timm also stole one base for PHS.

Sam Campin helped Plattsmouth in the field with four defensive assists. Olsen made three defensive assists and Villamonte and Henry Loontjer each had two defensive assists.

Plattsmouth 000 000 0 – 0 4 4

Platte Valley 111 022 x – 7 9 0

Plattsmouth 5, Omaha South 4

Plattsmouth fans watched a dramatic ending to Friday’s game at Blue Devil Park. Gabe Villamonte’s single in the bottom of the seventh brought home T.J. Fitzpatrick for the winning run.

Plattsmouth went ahead 2-1 in the first inning and reclaimed a 3-2 lead with a solo run in the third. The Blue Devils extinguished an Omaha South scoring chance in the fourth inning by catching the Packers in a rundown between second and third. Plattsmouth then expanded the gap to 4-2 in the fifth.

Omaha South was down to its final out in the top of the seventh before tying things on a two-run hit. The Packers had another runner in scoring position, but Plattsmouth was able to keep the game deadlocked at 4-4 entering the bottom of the frame.

T.J. Fitzpatrick led off the inning with a single to right field, and Omaha South elected to intentionally walk Iverson. Villamonte then knocked a single to right field with one out. Fitzpatrick raced home to give the Blue Devils the 5-4 victory.

Iverson guided Plattsmouth at the plate with one double, one single, one walk, two runs batted in and one run scored. Fitzpatrick collected two singles, two walks and three runs and Campin slugged a solo home run. Villamonte delivered a pair of hits and one RBI for the team.

Olsen helped the squad’s scoring attack with two sacrifice bunts and one walk. Loontjer produced one single and one RBI and Evan Miller and Parker Aughenbaugh each generated one single. Timm added one walk against the Packers.

Olsen finished with three defensive assists from his infield spot. Iverson, Villamonte and Timm each chipped in one defensive assist.

Campin picked up the victory on the mound for Plattsmouth. He tossed 110 pitches and registered nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed zero earned runs, five hits and three walks. Dylan Eby registered the save by retiring the final Omaha South batter.

Plattsmouth will have a pair of games remaining in the regular season. PHS will host Lincoln Christian at 4:30 p.m. Monday and will travel to Platteview at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Plattsmouth will begin action in the District B-2 Tournament on Thursday, May 5. Fourth-seeded Plattsmouth will take on fifth-seeded Crete at 3 p.m. at Omaha Skutt. The winner will play top-seeded Omaha Skutt at 5 p.m. Friday, May 6. The championship game is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

Omaha South 101 000 2 – 4 5 1

Plattsmouth 201 010 1 – 5 10 5

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.