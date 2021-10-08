Plattsmouth pockets pair of league championships

WAHOO – Plattsmouth runners enjoyed a golden afternoon on Thursday with a pair of conference championship performances.

The Blue Devils netted the girls and boys team titles at the Trailblazer Conference Meet. Students from six TBC schools traveled to Lake Wanahoo in Wahoo for five-kilometer races.

The Plattsmouth girls earned their championship with 25 points. The team defeated Platteview by seven points for the first-place plaque.

Natalie Briggs led the Blue Devils with a silver medal at the meet. She crossed the line in second place in 20:42.40. Jozlyn Barnes (21:55.70) and Mila Wehrbein (22:14.30) captured sixth and seventh place for the Blue Devils. Jolie Dix joined her three teammates at the medal ceremony with a tenth-place time of 22:35.60.

The PHS boys scored 26 points to edge Nebraska City by one point for the title. Carter Moss (17:31.76), Elijah Dix (17:41.84) and Sam Campin (18:00.71) finished second, fourth and fifth on the course. Darek Reicks ensured the victory with a 15th-place performance of 19:04.98.

Girls Team Results

Plattsmouth 25, Platteview 32, Beatrice 39, Nebraska City 69, Ralston 80, Wahoo 88

Top 15 Results

1) Olivia Lawrence (PLV) 20:21.50, 2) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 20:42.40, 3) Lydia Stewart (PLV) 20:49.00, 4) Madeline Swanson (BEA) 20:53.00, 5) Raquel Skerston (RAL) 21:16.90, 6) Jozlyn Barnes (PLT) 21:55.70, 7) Mila Wehrbein (PLT) 22:14.30, 8) Addison Perrett (BEA) 22:18.90, 9) Evie Madison (NCY) 22:35.40, 10) Jolie Dix (PLT) 22:35.60, 11) Isabel Clarke (PLV) 23:28.20, 12) Izzy Fulton (NCY) 23:38.70, 13) Kendall Hein (BEA) 23:39.50, 14) Josie Frerichs (BEA) 23:43.50, 15) Macey Holthus (BEA) 24:06.30

Plattsmouth Results

Natalie Briggs 20:42.40 (2nd), Jozlyn Barnes 21:55.70 (6th), Mila Wehrbein 22:14.30 (7th), Jolie Dix 22:35.60 (10th), Emily Macias-Palomar 24:29.70 (18th), Ava Nolde 25:22.90 (25th), Jolee Wohlers 28:02.00 (39th)

Boys Team Results

Plattsmouth 26, Nebraska City 27, Wahoo 47, Beatrice 60, Platteview 70, Ralston 99

Top 15 Results

1) A.J. Raszler (PLV) 17:23.30, 2) Carter Moss (PLT) 17:31.76, 3) Sabir Musa (NCY) 17:39.94, 4) Elijah Dix (PLT) 17:41.84, 5) Sam Campin (PLT) 18:00.71, 6) Mason Houghton (NCY) 18:16.77, 7) Silas Shellito (WAH) 18:20.89, 8) Alex Rico (NCY) 18:25.45, 9) Ales Adamec (WAH) 18:34.52, 10) Hayden Beccard (NCY) 18:40.98, 11) Josiah Quinones (BEA) 18:52.98, 12) Bryan Price (BEA) 18:55.73, 13) Jaden Guernsey (BEA) 19:02.05, 14) Logan Kleffner (WAH) 19:04.81, 15) Darek Reicks (PLT) 19:04.98

Plattsmouth Results

Carter Moss 17:31.76 (2nd), Elijah Dix 17:41.84 (4th), Sam Campin 18:00.71 (5th), Darek Reicks 19:04.98 (15th), Alex Lozzi 19:31.96 (18th), Daniel Barajas 19:43.89 (20th), Ethan Moore 19:46.86 (21st), Riley Moore 19:53.48 (23rd), Joel Moore 20:20.28 (27th), Robert McGraw 20:59.29 (39th), Chase Briggs 22:48.56 (56th), Bobby Walz 24:41.47 (65th), Dalton Eggers 26:45.76 (71st)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.