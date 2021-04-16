Plattsmouth pockets victory in league tournament semifinals

BEATRICE – Plattsmouth turned its inaugural trip to the Trailblazer Conference Tournament semifinals into a journey worth remembering on Thursday.

The Blue Devils mapped out a winning route in the baseball tournament with a 6-0 victory over top-seeded Beatrice. Fourth-seeded Plattsmouth became the first team to shut down Beatrice’s powerful offense this spring. The previously-undefeated Orangemen (9-1) had outscored their first nine opponents 114-11 before running into the Blue Devils.

Senior pitcher Adam Eggert played a key role in the outcome with his work on the mound. He tossed a complete-game shutout and limited Beatrice to one hit. He struck out a pair of batters to end a Beatrice scoring threat in the fourth inning, and he retired the side in order in the seventh inning to seal the victory.

Eggert struck out ten batters and issued four walks in his 103-pitch game. He currently has a season strikeout-to-walk ratio of 36-10.

Plattsmouth (7-3) overcame two defensive errors with multiple top plays in the field. Sam Campin ended the day with four defensive assists and Max Waters collected three defensive assists. Eggert made two assists from the mound and Clyde Hinton added one assist. Campin, Waters and Drew Iverson were all involved in double plays.