Plattsmouth posts shutout victory over Omaha Bryan

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth used superior pitching and strong hitting to post a season-opening victory over Omaha Bryan on Thursday afternoon.

The Blue Devils bottled up Omaha Bryan 14-0 in windy conditions at Blue Devil Park. The teams were originally scheduled to start their campaigns at Omaha Bryan’s facility, but it was moved to Plattsmouth due to soggy field conditions.

PHS set the tone for the afternoon early in the game. The team scored three times in the first inning and tacked on a solo run in the next frame.

Plattsmouth ended the game early with its work at the plate in the third and fourth innings. The Blue Devils doubled their 4-0 lead by the time the third inning ended. Plattsmouth then dropped six runs on Omaha Bryan in the fourth to create a mercy-rule scenario.

PHS senior Adam Eggert played a key role in the matchup by dominating the Bears on the mound. He tossed a no-hitter and struck out 13 of the 15 batters he faced. He threw 70 pitches and issued just one walk during the day.

Eggert also helped the team at the plate. He produced one single, one triple, one walk, two runs scored and two runs batted in. T.J. Fitzpatrick crushed one home run and was struck by one pitch. He finished the day with two runs and three RBI.