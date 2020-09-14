Plattsmouth pounds Elkhorn North on field

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKHORN – Plattsmouth kept Elkhorn North athletes from enjoying the experience of their first home football game Friday night.

The Blue Devils pounded Elkhorn North 34-7. Plattsmouth (3-0) held the Wolves (0-3) scoreless through three quarters and racked up 302 yards of offense. The team produced five rushing touchdowns during the evening against Elkhorn’s newest high school.

Christian Meneses put Plattsmouth on the scoreboard in the second quarter with a 25-yard scamper. He bulled his way into the end zone from three yards out early in the third quarter, and he added a 35-yard touchdown run later in the period. Rece Baker began the fourth period with a 79-yard touchdown run, and Adam Eggert capped the scoring with a touchdown burst on the ground.

Meneses finished the evening with 105 yards on 18 carries. Eggert ran four times for 56 yards, Baker added two catches for 20 yards and Josh Colgrove snagged two passes for 17 yards. Jack Alexander went 5-of-9 passing for 52 yards and ran three times for eight yards.

Brayden Zaliauskas helped Plattsmouth’s defense with four solo and three assisted tackles. Iyan Martin-Morrison made four solo tackles and Dalton Baumgart tallied one solo and 11 assisted tackles. Owen Prince recovered one fumble and made one solo and six assisted stops against the Wolves.