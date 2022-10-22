Plattsmouth qualifies for Class B playoffs

RALSTON – Plattsmouth booked a trip to the Class B playoffs Thursday night by visiting the end zone multiple times against Ralston.

The Blue Devils defeated Ralston 34-13 in the final regular-season game of the fall. Caleb Adkins and Dominic Vercellino each had two touchdown runs and Parker Aughenbaugh returned an interception for a score.

Ralston (4-5) stayed with Plattsmouth (4-5) during the first quarter. The Rams went up 7-0 and remained ahead 7-6 after Vercellino capped a PHS scoring drive.

Plattsmouth took control after that. Adkins reached pay dirt to help the team go up 13-7 in the second quarter, and his touchdown run early in the third period stretched the gap to 20-7. Vercellino broke free on a 59-yard touchdown run and Aughenbaugh’s interception return created a 34-7 lead.

Plattsmouth’s defense played a key role in the victory. Aughenbaugh, Logan Wooten and Logan Betts each made interceptions, and Aughenbaugh fell on a Ralston fumble after Adkins knocked the football loose.

Kevin Sohl highlighted Plattsmouth’s defense with eight solo and four assisted tackles. Gage Olsen pocketed six solo tackles and Adkins made five solo and two assisted plays. Aughenbaugh posted five solo tackles, Henry Loontjer had four solo and three assisted stops and T.J. Fitzpatrick tallied four solo tackles.

Wooten, Betts, Zac Witherell, Lincoln Bradney, Justice Kahler, Mat Zitek, Wesley Vick, Levi Quinn, Tyler Demboski and Dylan Eby all made solo tackles in the game.

Vercellino ended the night with 157 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Aizyn Fulmer gained 24 yards on six carries and Adkins ran six times for 12 yards and two scores. Kahler added four yards on a pair of carries.

Gabe Villamonte went 4-of-5 passing for 61 yards. Olsen caught two passes for 39 yards, Fitzpatrick made one 16-yard catch and Adkins had one reception for six yards.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released brackets for the Class B playoffs on Saturday morning. Plattsmouth will be the 14th seed and will travel to third-seeded Scottsbluff. The teams will play at 6 p.m. Mountain Time on Friday, Oct. 28.

Scottsbluff (8-1) has won seven games in a row. The team lost 21-3 to Class A opponent North Platte on Sept. 2, but the Bearcats have come out on the winning end of their other games. They have defeated Lincoln Pius X 26-6, York 20-17, Grand Island Northwest 28-21, Waverly 28-21 in overtime, Hastings 35-0, Gering 35-0, Lexington 55-14 and Fredrick, Colo., 43-20.

Plattsmouth took on six playoff teams during the regular season. The Blue Devils faced Blair, Bennington, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Beatrice, Omaha Gross and Omaha Skutt. Plattsmouth defeated Elkhorn Mount Michael and had close losses to both Beatrice and Omaha Skutt. Bennington and Omaha Gross are the top two seeds in Class B.

Plattsmouth qualified for the playoffs for the 15th time in school history. The Blue Devils also made postseason appearances in 1976, 1979, 2002, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Plattsmouth 6 7 21 0 – 34

Ralston 7 0 0 6 – 13