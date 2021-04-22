Plattsmouth rallies past Waverly in extra innings

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players wore their rally caps Tuesday with an extra-inning comeback victory over Waverly.

The Blue Devils took down the Vikings 6-5 in eight innings. Plattsmouth trailed 5-1 after five innings but controlled the game after that.

Waverly (9-8) snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third inning and a solo run in the fourth. The Vikings continued to hold the upper hand until Plattsmouth posted a four-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth. PHS then held Waverly scoreless in the seventh and eighth innings to gain a chance to win.

Plattsmouth (8-4) made the most of the opportunity in the bottom of the eighth. T.J. Fitzpatrick delivered a RBI single to bring in the go-ahead run. His work at the plate helped the Blue Devils win for the fifth time in their last six games.

Fitzpatrick ended the day with one single, one sacrifice fly and two RBI. Drew Iverson collected one double, one single, one walk and one RBI, and Trent Elshire scored once and reached base on a single and error.