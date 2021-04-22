Plattsmouth rallies past Waverly in extra innings

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players wore their rally caps Tuesday with an extra-inning comeback victory over Waverly.
The Blue Devils took down the Vikings 6-5 in eight innings. Plattsmouth trailed 5-1 after five innings but controlled the game after that.
Waverly (9-8) snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the third inning and a solo run in the fourth. The Vikings continued to hold the upper hand until Plattsmouth posted a four-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth. PHS then held Waverly scoreless in the seventh and eighth innings to gain a chance to win.
Plattsmouth (8-4) made the most of the opportunity in the bottom of the eighth. T.J. Fitzpatrick delivered a RBI single to bring in the go-ahead run. His work at the plate helped the Blue Devils win for the fifth time in their last six games.
Fitzpatrick ended the day with one single, one sacrifice fly and two RBI. Drew Iverson collected one double, one single, one walk and one RBI, and Trent Elshire scored once and reached base on a single and error.
Adam Eggert produced one single, one sacrifice fly, one walk and one RBI for Plattsmouth. Sam Campin and Caden Hinton each walked and scored once, and Ethan Coleman walked once and reached once on an error. Quinton Denton walked once and Clyde Hinton and William Robert each scored once in pinch-runner roles.
Campin and Denton each made two defensive assists and Max Waters, Elshire, Eggert, Iverson and Caden Hinton made one assist apiece. Waters, Elshire and Eggert combined for ten strikeouts in eight innings on the mound. They allowed just one earned run during the day.
Waters threw two innings and allowed one hit with three strikeouts, and Elshire went four innings and allowed six hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Eggert tossed two innings and fanned five Waverly batters.
Waverly 013 100 00 – 5 7 2
Plattsmouth 010 004 01 – 6 5 3