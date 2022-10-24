Plattsmouth runners clock times in state contests

KEARNEY – Plattsmouth athletes penned the final chapters of their cross country seasons on Friday with performances at the state meet.

The Blue Devils traveled to Kearney Country Club for girls and boys races. Six Plattsmouth boys and two PHS girls competed alongside dozens of fellow athletes in Class B contests.

Plattsmouth head coach Chris Wiseman said he and assistant coach Joel Dix were pleased with the overall accomplishments of both teams. The state meet capped a season that saw many runners improve their times from beginning to end. The Blue Devils also secured many team and individual awards throughout the year.

“Coach Dix and I feel very good with this season,” Wiseman said. “The collective success from both teams, the incremental improvement throughout the season and handling adversity as a team was very gratifying. With the returning runners we feel optimistic about next season as well.”

The Plattsmouth boys finished 12th in team standings with 179 points. Plattsmouth senior Carter Moss, junior Elijah Dix, sophomores Daniel Barajas, Hunter Mazzulla and Joel Moore and freshman Alden McKnight took off from the starting line.

Dix highlighted the team’s day with a 12th-place time of 16:55.70. He earned a state medal in a fast pack of Class B runners. He moved into medal contention during the first mile and remained in that spot over the next mile. He went around the final downhill turn and crossed the tape in the top 15.

Mazzulla placed 56th in 18:13.73, McKnight was 74th in 18:57.06, Moore finished 82nd in 19:22.68 and Barajas was 87th in 20:17.92. Moss was unable to finish the race and did not have a time.

Lexington (23 points) won the Class B boys team title over Omaha Skutt (33 points). Norris junior Riley Boonstra (16:14.78) claimed the Class B boys individual crown over Lexington senior Jayden Ureste (16:28.99) and South Sioux City senior Mesuidi Ejerso (16:38.86).

PHS senior Natalie Briggs and sophomore Mila Wehrbein represented the school in the Class B girls race. Briggs captured 41st place in 22:10.60 and Wehrbein finished 66th in 23:25.80.

Norris (50 points) won the Class B girls team title over Bennington (69 points). Gering senior Madison Seiler (19:13.01) finished ahead of Norris sophomore Atlee Wallman (19:43.06) and Waverly freshman Emma Steffensen (19:52.30).

Briggs ended her senior season with many accomplishments. She earned second-place medals at the Wahoo Invite and Nebraska City Invite and finished third in the Trailblazer Conference Meet. She also collected awards at the Plattsmouth Invite, Ken Adkisson Invite, University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite, Rich Ziegler Invite and District B-2 Meet.

Plattsmouth athletes produced several team achievements during the year. The PHS girls and boys both won varsity championships at the conference meet. The Plattsmouth boys won titles at the Nebraska City Invite and Ken Adkisson Invite and finished third at the Wahoo Invite, Rich Ziegler Invite and district meet.

The PHS girls finished second in team standings at the Wahoo Invite and Nebraska City Invite. The Blue Devils also placed third at the Rich Ziegler Invite and fourth at the district meet.

Class B Girls Team Results

Norris 50, Bennington 69, Elkhorn North 76, Omaha Skutt 83, York 90, Gering 97, Omaha Duchesne 117, Lexington 128, South Sioux City 133, Seward 135, Blair 160, Scottsbluff 177

Top 15 Results

1) Madison Seiler (GER) 19:13.01, 2) Atlee Wallman (NOR) 19:43.06, 3) Emma Steffensen (WAV) 19:52.30, 4) Ellie Thomas (NOR) 19:55.88, 5) Jaydn Scott (GER) 20:03.48, 6) Kassidy Stuckey (YRK) 20:05.33, 7) Kendall Zavala (NOR) 20:17.99, 8) Gabriella Westfall (SKT) 20:22.62, 9) Anika Richards (SKT) 20:24.09, 10) Karnie Gottschalk (SEW) 20:31.53, 11) Margaret Lickteig (ODN) 20:34.80, 12) Gabriela Calderon (BEN) 20:37.63, 13) Tessa Greisen (SEW) 20:40.63, 14) Jenna Polking (EKN) 20:46.74, 15) Susana Calmo (LEX) 20:47.15

Plattsmouth Results

Natalie Briggs 22:10.60 (41st), Mila Wehrbein 23:25.80 (66th)

Class B Boys Team Results

Lexington 23, Omaha Skutt 33, Blair 89, Norris 90, South Sioux City 101, Gering 104, Elkhorn North 122, Grand Island Northwest 129, Hastings 132, Seward 152, Elkhorn Mount Michael 159, Plattsmouth 179

Top 15 Results

1) Riley Boonstra (NOR) 16:14.78, 2) Jayden Ureste (LEX) 16:28.99, 3) Mesuidi Ejerso (SSC) 16:38.86, 4) Thomas Rice (SKT) 16:39.22, 5) Miguel Cruz-Mendoza (LEX) 16:44.65, 6) Jack Wade (SKT) 16:45.34, 7) Oscar Aguado-Mendez (LEX) 16:45.73, 8) Alexander Rice (SKT) 16:47.80, 9) Lazaro Adame-Lopez (LEX) 16:49.86, 10) Gus Lampe (RCN) 16:52.50, 11) Wyatt Behrens (NOR) 16:55.33, 12) Elijah Dix (PLT) 16:55.70, 13) Austin Carrera (HST) 16:56.00, 14) Brayden Geiger (ELK) 17:01.80, 15) Colin Standifer (SEW) 17:03.99

Plattsmouth Results

Elijah Dix 16:55.70 (12th), Hunter Mazzulla 18:13.73 (56th), Alden McKnight 18:57.06 (74th), Joel Moore 19:22.68 (82nd), Daniel Barajas 20:17.92 (87th), Carter Moss, no time – did not finish race