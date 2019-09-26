BOYS TOWN – Plattsmouth students ran against hundreds of Nebraska athletes Tuesday afternoon at the Omaha Creighton Prep Invite.
Teams traveled to Boys Town’s campus for a meet featuring many of the best cross country squads in the state. Organizers split runners into A, B and C divisions during the day. The overall team points for both girls and boys were based on results from all of the contests.
A total of 324 girls and 452 boys finished the Boys Town course. A majority of the schools were from Class A but other Class B and C programs ran at the meet as well.
Plattsmouth seniors Madison Nelson and Stockton Graham both collected noteworthy results for the Blue Devils. Nelson finished 24th of 324 runners with a time of 22:14.81. Graham captured 16th place in the 452-person lineup with a time of 17:57.81.
Omaha South’s Vanessa Neri Lara won the girls championship in 20:09.55. She defeated Millard North’s Allison Louthan (20:17.60) for the title.
Omaha Skutt’s Ryan Zavadil captured the boys title in 16:29.65. Omaha South’s Felix Cruz (16:36.90) finished in second place.
Plattsmouth runners received a preview of the upcoming Eastern Midlands Conference Meet. EMC races will take place on the same Boys Town course on Thursday, Oct. 10. The league meet will begin with the varsity boys race at 4 p.m. Varsity girls (4:30 p.m.), junior varsity boys (5 p.m.) and junior varsity girls (5:30 p.m.) will follow.
Girls Team Results
Millard South 86, Omaha South 110, Omaha Skutt 122, Millard North 123, Gretna 130, Omaha Duchesne 136, Millard West 195, Omaha Westside 197, Ralston 233, Omaha North 267, Omaha Mercy 286, Plattsmouth 289, Bellevue West 293, Cornerstone Christian 420, Omaha Marian 423, Boys Town 443
Top 15 Results
1) Vanessa Neri Lara (OMS) 20:09.55, 2) Allison Louthan (MLN) 20:17.60, 3) Reese Young-Oestmann (OMW) 20:46.28, 4) Reagan Ehlert (GRT) 20:54.74, 5) Raquel Skerston (RAL) 20:57.89, 6) Hannah Denson (MLS) 21:02.21, 7) Angie Gomez-Job (OMS) 21:03.32, 8) Jayden Harrington (RAL) 21:12.69, 9) Anna Youell (MCY) 21:19.26, 10) Jessica Fuertes (OMS) 21:25.63, 11) Madeline Kunz (MLS) 21:28.21, 12) Cassidy Nipp (OMD) 21:29.01, 13) Kayla Adams (GRT) 21:33.10, 14) Julia McLain (MLS) 21:41.24, 15) Lilly Brophy (GRT) 21:41.31
Plattsmouth Results
Madison Nelson 22:14.81 (24th), Sophia Wehrbein 23:19.28 (58th), Jozlyn Barnes 23:35.56 (64th), Sydney Nelson 24:33.28 (100th), Natalie Briggs 24:48.13 (106th), McKenzie Mott 30:01.57 (223rd), Betsy Barr 32:49.44 (272nd), Mikelle Mott 37:51.80 (320th)
Boys Team Results
Omaha Skutt 37, Gretna 61, Omaha Creighton Prep 91, Omaha South 116, Millard North 161, Bellevue West 219, Millard South 223, Millard West 241, Omaha Westside 241, Plattsmouth 268, Ralston 277, Boys Town 303, Omaha North 330, Cornerstone Christian 398, Omaha Gross 488
Top 15 Results
1) Ryan Zavadil (SKT) 16:29.65, 2) Felix Cruz (OMS) 16:36.90, 3) Colby Erdcamp (GRT) 16:58.16, 4) Blake Manternach (SKT) 17:11.47, 5) John Schembari (OCP) 17:12.58, 6) Kellen McLaughlin (GRT) 17:14.52, 7) Isaac Richards (SKT) 17:17.24, 8) Noble Valerio-Boster (RAL) 17:26.51, 9) Adam Ali (OMS) 17:31.85, 10) Alex Rice (SKT) 17:37.60, 11) Sunny Mallina (MLN) 17:42.84, 12) Garrett Parker (BLW) 17:47.65, 13) Henry Slagle (OCP) 17:47.77, 14) Abdul Malik Ramanzai (GRT) 17:52.50, 15) Andrew Davidson (SKT) 17:55.28
Plattsmouth Results
Stockton Graham 17:57.81 (16th), Sam Campin 18:33.69 (43rd), Caleb Davis 19:15.34 (75th), Kaleb Wooten (95th), C.J. Wiseman 19:38.58 (98th), Jacob Zitek 19:44.42 (107th), Carter Moss 19:44.97 (109th), Hunter Smith 19:48.60 (111th), Jude Wehrbein 20:29.10 (141st), Darek Reicks 21:50.40 (218th), Ian Kalagias 21:58.00 (226th), Ethan Moore 21:59.50 (228th), Bryce Neuin 22:10.50 (238th)