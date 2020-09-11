Plattsmouth runners post winning times at Wahoo

WAHOO – Plattsmouth athletes delivered winning performances with their feet on Thursday against opponents at the Wahoo Invite.
The Blue Devils battled a dozen other schools at the annual cross country meet. The Plattsmouth boys claimed the team championship and Kaleb Wooten earned the individual title. The Plattsmouth girls captured fifth place in their event.
Natalie Briggs led the PHS girls with a medal-winning race. She finished eighth in 21:47.76. Jozlyn Barnes and Ava LaSure both finished in the top 25 for Plattsmouth, and Sophia Wehrbein, McKenzie Mott and Jolee Wohlers registered times on the course.
The PHS boys returned to Plattsmouth with championship hardware after scoring 32 points. Plattsmouth and Elkhorn Mount Michael finished with identical totals, but the Blue Devils won the tiebreaker over EMM. All six Plattsmouth boys finished in the top 25 and EMM had four athletes in the top 25.
Wooten secured a gold medal with his winning time of 17:00.91. He defeated Boys Town’s Gavin Smith by seven seconds for the crown.
Sam Campin (4th, 17:22.30) and Elijah Dix (6th, 17:34.52) captured medals for Plattsmouth. Jacob Zitek (21st, 18:22.12), Carter Moss (22nd, 18:25.32) and Ian Kalagias (25th, 18:33.16) helped the Blue Devils win the team title.
Girls Team Results
Blair 24, Ashland-Greenwood 39, Schuyler 59, Columbus Scotus 59, Plattsmouth 68, Wahoo 103, Bishop Neumann 125, Columbus Lakeview 130, Boys Town, Omaha Roncalli, Platteview, Ralston, Raymond Central no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Isabel Clarke (PLV) 20:34.85, 2) Olivia Lawrence (PLV) 20:35.21, 3) Marisol Deanda (SCH) 20:36.02, 4) Olivia Fehringer (CSO) 20:48.51, 5) Jaiden Tweton (AGHS) 20:51.90, 6) Allie Czapla (BLA) 21:14.04, 7) Mary Roskens (BLA) 21:46.70, 8) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 21:49.76, 9) Raquel Skerston (RAL) 21:52.27, 10) Chloe Schrick (BLA) 21:57.78, 11) Cayli Penner (BlA) 22:05.19, 12) Darby Walsh (AGHS) 22:16.00, 13) Dayna Wilson (AGHS) 22:16.16, 14) Grace Galbraith (BLA) 22:20.05, 15) Sophia Shultz (RAY) 22:20.76
Plattsmouth Results
Natalie Briggs 21:49.76 (8th), Jozlyn Barnes 23:38.70 (23rd), Ava LaSure 23:50.38 (24th), Sophia Wehrbein 25:01.52 (33rd), McKenzie Mott 25:33.28 (38th), Jolee Wohlers 27:00.19 (47th)
Boys Team Results
Plattsmouth 32 (won tiebreaker), Elkhorn Mount Michael 32, Columbus Scotus 55, Blair 71, Boys Town 96, Platteview 118, Wahoo 131, Schuyler 145, Ralston 161, Omaha Roncalli 169, Columbus Lakeview 202, Bishop Neumann 229, Raymond Central 290
Top 15 Results
1) Kaleb Wooten (PLT) 17:00.91, 2) Gavin Smith (BTO) 17:07.59, 3) Jack Sorensen (EMM) 17:18.33, 4) Sam Campin (PLT) 17:22.30, 5) A.J. Raszler (PLV) 17:27.53, 6) Elijah Dix (PLT) 17:34.52, 7) Cameron Mallisee (EMM) 17:40.26, 8) Gus Lampe (OMR) 17:40.86, 9) Benjamin Juarez (CSO) 17:41.03, 10) Mark Schroll (EMM) 17:48.02, 11) Michael Gasper (CSO) 17:53.57, 12) Ricky Kmiecik (EMM) 17:54.45, 13) Nick Wayman (BLA) 17:56.07, 14) Dawson Fricke (BLA) 17:56.48, 15) Michael Robinson (WAH) 17:57.67
Plattsmouth Results
Kaleb Wooten 17:00.91 (1st), Sam Campin 17:22.30 (4th), Elijah Dix 17:34.52 (6th), Jacob Zitek 18:22.12 (21st), Carter Moss 18:25.32 (22nd), Ian Kalagias 18:33.16 (25th)
