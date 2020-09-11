Plattsmouth runners post winning times at Wahoo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAHOO – Plattsmouth athletes delivered winning performances with their feet on Thursday against opponents at the Wahoo Invite.

The Blue Devils battled a dozen other schools at the annual cross country meet. The Plattsmouth boys claimed the team championship and Kaleb Wooten earned the individual title. The Plattsmouth girls captured fifth place in their event.

Natalie Briggs led the PHS girls with a medal-winning race. She finished eighth in 21:47.76. Jozlyn Barnes and Ava LaSure both finished in the top 25 for Plattsmouth, and Sophia Wehrbein, McKenzie Mott and Jolee Wohlers registered times on the course.

The PHS boys returned to Plattsmouth with championship hardware after scoring 32 points. Plattsmouth and Elkhorn Mount Michael finished with identical totals, but the Blue Devils won the tiebreaker over EMM. All six Plattsmouth boys finished in the top 25 and EMM had four athletes in the top 25.

Wooten secured a gold medal with his winning time of 17:00.91. He defeated Boys Town’s Gavin Smith by seven seconds for the crown.

Sam Campin (4th, 17:22.30) and Elijah Dix (6th, 17:34.52) captured medals for Plattsmouth. Jacob Zitek (21st, 18:22.12), Carter Moss (22nd, 18:25.32) and Ian Kalagias (25th, 18:33.16) helped the Blue Devils win the team title.