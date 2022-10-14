Plattsmouth runners qualify for state cross country meet

ELKHORN – Eight Plattsmouth runners captured spots in the state cross country meet on Thursday during district races.

The Blue Devils traveled to Elkhorn Mount Michael for the District B-2 Meet. The Plattsmouth boys finished third with 59 points and collected one of three team spots in the state field. The Plattsmouth girls finished fourth in their race with 58 points.

The PHS boys edged Elkhorn by three points for the state berth. Elijah Dix (16:38.31, 5th) and Carter Moss (17:31.11, 13th) each netted district medals with their efforts. The top 15 runners in the race automatically qualified for the state meet.

Alden McKnight, Hunter Mazzulla, Joel Moore and Daniel Barajas will join their teammates at state. They helped the Blue Devils with their efforts on the district course. McKnight placed 20th in 18:04.26 and Mazzulla was 21st in 18:06.44. Moore (18:33.66, 24th) and Barajas (19:59.30, 32nd) added times for the team.

Plattsmouth’s Natalie Briggs and Mila Wehrbein will head to Kearney after finishing in the top 15. Briggs earned a fourth-place medal in 20:30.83 and Wehrbein placed 15th in 21:41.19. Jolie Dix, Lindsey Garcia, Evie Barr and Ava Nolde all finished in the top 30 spots in the race.

Bennington, South Sioux City and Blair captured the three team berths in the girls race. Blair finished four points ahead of Plattsmouth for the final state ticket.

The Class B State Meet will take place at Kearney Country Club on Friday, Oct. 21. Class B boys will begin their race at 2:30 p.m. and Class B boys will start at 3:30 p.m.

Girls Team Results

Bennington 24, South Sioux City 36, Blair 54, Plattsmouth 58, Nebraska City 77, Omaha Roncalli/Omaha Brownell-Talbot 90

Top 15 Results

1) Lorena Valdivia-Martinez (SSC) 19:56.97, 2) Reece Ewoldt (BLA) 20:22.74, 3) Alexis Hiatt (BEN) 20:26.26, 4) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 20:30.83, 5) Gloria Flores (SSC) 20:33.60, 6) Alexis O’Connell (BEN) 20:35.37, 7) Gabriela Calderon (BEN) 20:43.29, 8) Lillian Dall (BEN) 20:48.23, 9) Morgan Iske (BEN) 20:56.40, 10) Allison Czapla (BLA) 21:14.30, 11) Brooklyn Heineman (SSC) 21:16.75, 12) Samantha Jansen (BEN) 21:18.29, 13) Josslyn Crispin (NCY) 21:30.62, 14) Shelby Willis (OMR) 21:35.97, 15) Mila Wehrbein (PLT) 21:41.19

Plattsmouth Results

Natalie Briggs 20:30.83 (4th), Mila Wehrbein 21:41.19 (15th), Jolie Dix 22:03.74 (18th), Lindsey Garcia 22:21.47 (21st), Evie Barr 23:45.33 (29th), Ava Nolde 23:52.27 (30th)

Boys Team Results

Omaha Skutt 15, South Sioux City 46, Plattsmouth 59, Elkhorn 62, Waverly 71, Omaha Roncalli/Omaha Brownell-Talbot 97

Top 15 Results

1) Mesuidi Ejerso (SSC) 16:10.08, 2) Thomas Rice (SKT) 16:14.18, 3) Jack Wade (SKT) 16:17.43, 4) Alexander Rice (SKT) 16:29.41, 5) Elijah Dix (PLT) 16:38.31, 6) Michael Baumert (SKT) 16:39.85, 7) Brayden Geiger (ELK) 16:40.44, 8) McCoy Haussler (SKT) 16:45.07, 9) Gus Lampe (OMR) 16:46.59, 10) Ethan Walters (ELK) 16:49.56, 11) Ivan Morelos (SSC) 17:21.21, 12) Daniel Kasparek (WAV) 17:30.72, 13) Carter Moss (PLT) 17:31.11, 14) Jared Schroeder (WAV) 17:33.01, 15) Gregory Cockerill (WAV) 17:33.20

Plattsmouth Results

Elijah Dix 16:38.31 (5th), Carter Moss 17:31.11 (13th), Alden McKnight 18:04.26 (20th), Hunter Mazzulla 18:06.44 (21st), Joel Moore 18:33.66 (24th), Daniel Barajas 19:59.30 (32nd)