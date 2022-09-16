Plattsmouth runners win medals at Waverly meet

WAVERLY – Plattsmouth athletes turned in successful times on their stopwatches Friday with their running work in Waverly.

The Blue Devils earned awards during the Ken Adkisson Invite at Waverly High School. The Plattsmouth boys returned home with the team championship at the 15-school meet. The Blue Devils collected 40 points to defeat Elkhorn Mount Michael by four points. Papillion-La Vista South (48) won a tiebreaker with Norris for third place.

Elijah Dix (17:13.03) earned a third-place medal and Carter Moss (17:21.28) pocketed a fourth-place medal in the varsity race. Hunter Mazzulla, Alden McKnight, Joel Moore and Riley Moore helped the Blue Devils win the championship.

Natalie Briggs gave the Plattsmouth girls a medal-winning effort during the day. She earned 11th place with a time of 22:14.61. Lindsey Garcia, Jolie Dix, Mila Wehrbein, Emily Macias-Palomar and Ava Nolde helped PHS collect fifth place in team standings.

Girls Team Results

Norris 17, York 45, Waverly 63, Palmyra 65, Plattsmouth 79, Papillion-La Vista South 85, Platteview 104, Beatrice 117, Elkhorn 158, Ralston 174, Crete, Lincoln Northwest, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Gross no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Kassidy Stuckey (YRK) 19:29.91, 2) Ellie Thomas (NOR) 20:06.56, 3) Kendall Zavala (NOR) 20:11.18, 4) Atlee Wallman (NOR) 20:13.04, 5) Emma Steffensen (WAV) 21:16.57, 6) Lydia Stewart (PLV) 21:26.96, 7) Lille Benes (WAV) 21:52.18, 8) Tanna Petsche (NOR) 21:54.24, 9) Hailey Hengtgen (PLY) 21:56.93, 10) Olivia Lawrence (PLV) 22:02.91, 11) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 22:14.61, 12) Josie Jansen (OGR) 22:24.77, 13) Lainey Portwine (YRK) 22:49.96, 14) Naomi Renner (YRK) 22:53.01, 15) Emily Frey (PLY) 22:53.31

Plattsmouth Varsity Results

Natalie Briggs 22:14.61 (11th), Lindsey Garcia 23:29.32 (21st), Jolie Dix 23:50.69 (24th), Mila Wehrbein 24:02.15 (27th), Emily Macias-Palomar 25:46.20 (47th), Ava Nolde 26:19.22 (50th)

Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results

Evie Barr 27:05.72 (18th), Alyssa Rubida 27:06.65 (19th), Emmi Newlin 30:38.43 (37th), Alyce Combs 33:29.82 (42nd), Dani Rozier 34:41.83 (45th)

Boys Team Results

Plattsmouth 40, Elkhorn Mount Michael 44, Papillion-La Vista South 48, Norris 48, Waverly 120, Palmyra 120, Platteview 131, Beatrice 143, Elkhorn 146, Crete 174, Omaha Bryan 181, York 201, Ralston 228, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Gross no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Max McCoy (EMM) 17:06.11, 2) A.J. Raszler (PLV) 17:06.38, 3) Elijah Dix (PLT) 17:13.03, 4) Carter Moss (PLT) 17:21.28, 5) Brayden Geiger (ELK) 17:32.70, 6) Wyatt Behrens (NOR) 17:38.90, 7) Eli Van Brocklin (NOR) 17:38.96, 8) Colin Pinneo (YRK) 17:50.57, 9) Michael Stamps (PLVS) 17:55.00, 10) Xavier Mallow (PLVS) 18:00.44, 11) Sam Talero (NOR) 18:09.46, 12) Michael Rogers (EMM) 18:10.46, 13) Jude Storch (EMM) 18:21.19, 14) Noah Ryan (PLVS) 18:30.21, 15) Dalan Hochstein (PLVS) 18:33.51

Plattsmouth Varsity Results

Elijah Dix 17:13.03 (3rd), Carter Moss 17:21.28 (4th), Hunter Mazzulla 18:34.91 (16th), Alden McKnight 18:35.19 (17th), Joel Moore 19:20.70 (27th), Riley Moore 20:34.83 (50th)

Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results

Ethan Moore 20:25.05 (21st), Daniel Barajas 20:42.73 (26th), Bobby Walz 24:23.74 (99th), Xavier Schmidt 24:44.57 (109th), Nathan Zak 27:34.92 (140th)