PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes turned their Homecoming game with Crete into a high-octane display of offense Friday night.
The Blue Devils piled up 495 yards against the Cardinals in a 41-15 triumph. Plattsmouth gave a large crowd multiple Homecoming highlights throughout the evening. The team gained 428 yards on the ground, scored six touchdowns and produced a successful goal-line stand in the game.
Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris said he was excited to see the Blue Devils defeat one of the most decorated programs in Class B. The four-time state champions had won the past five regular-season meetings against Plattsmouth. Crete claimed those games by scores of 48-14, 41-0, 41-14, 35-7 and 17-7.
“I’ve been here 12 years and that’s the first time we’ve ever beaten Crete,” Dzuris said. “They’ve thumped us pretty good in some of those games, so to be able to win in this type of fashion is huge for our kids. Crete’s an extremely good program, so I think this is a big confidence-booster for us. I know our guys are pretty happy right now.”
Plattsmouth (2-1) stopped the Cardinals (1-2) thanks in large part to the running game. Senior tailback Connor Pohlmeier gained 306 yards on 32 carries. He finished the first half with 95 yards and chewed up more than 200 yards on 19 touches after the break.
Pohlmeier became Plattsmouth’s all-time single-game leading rusher. Tony Wilson had gained 303 yards against Omaha Skutt in 2002.
Senior fullback Wynstyn Martin-Morrison gave Pohlmeier extra room to run with a number of key blocks in the game. Dzuris said the entire offensive line deserved praise as well. Tim Prokupek, Trey Edmonds, Colton Rankin, Austin Sohl, Devyn Smith and Andrew Rathman created plenty of lanes for Pohlmeier and other PHS running backs.
“Our guys trust each other and know that their teammates are going to get the job done,” Dzuris said. “Connor did a great job of reading the holes and Wynstyn did a really nice job of picking up key blocks to get Connor loose.
“I can’t begin to tell you how proud I am of our entire offensive line too. They came together and played as one unit, and that led to a lot of good things. Their work translated into so many big plays for us. I’m extremely happy with the way we were able to wear down Crete as the game went on.”
Crete led 15-7 at halftime after a pair of long touchdown passes. Zach Fye hooked up with Zach Turner on an 87-yard strike midway through the first quarter, and they replayed the feat with a minute to go in the second period. Fye found Turner for a 52-yard touchdown down the Crete sideline. The team took advantage of a PHS penalty on the conversion attempt to score two points.
Plattsmouth’s Caleb Laney put PHS on the board in the first quarter with an 18-yard catch from Hunter Adkins. Plattsmouth’s offense began to click even more in the third period. Pohlmeier ended the team’s opening series with a run from the 5-yard line, and PHS capped a 10-play drive when Adkins dove across the goal line on a 15-yard run.
Plattsmouth expanded its lead to 27-15 after Prokupek recovered a Crete fumble on a muffed option pitch. Pohlmeier made the Cardinals pay with runs of 11, 24 and 19 yards on the scoring drive.
Plattsmouth’s defense generated additional momentum after Crete began a drive at the PHS 10-yard line after a punt return and personal-foul penalty. The Cardinals made it to the 2-yard line before running into a brick wall on third down. The team’s fourth-down pass sailed long to force a turnover on downs.
“That series was huge,” Dzuris said. “I’m very proud of our defense for the way they hung in there in a tough situation. That was a big point in the game because they could have gotten the momentum back, but our defense kept them from doing that.”
The Blue Devils embarked on a 98-yard drive that ended with a touchdown run from Martin-Morrison. Christian Meneses put an exclamation point on the game with a touchdown run with 1:33 to play.
Adkins ran 12 times for 90 yards and went 3-of-6 passing for 67 yards. Adam Eggert gained 14 rushing yards, Martin-Morrison had 13 yards and Meneses gained six yards. Laney caught two passes for 46 yards and Martin-Morrison made one 21-yard reception.
You have free articles remaining.
Oscar Hinton collected two solo and five assisted tackles and Brayden Zaliauskas made one solo and four assisted stops. Jim Barnard had two solo and three assisted tackles and Rathman posted one solo and three assisted plays. Prokupek and Logan Blotzer each recovered fumbles.
Crete 7 8 0 0 – 15
Plattsmouth 7 0 20 14 – 41
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
CHS – Turner 87 pass from Fye (Carbajal kick), 5:44
PLT – Laney 18 pass from Adkins (Prokupek kick), 2:47
2nd Quarter
CHS – Turner 52 pass from Fye (Bridger run), 1:00
3rd Quarter
PLT – Pohlmeier 5 run (Prokupek kick), 8:31
PLT – Adkins 15 run (Prokupek kick), 3:36
PLT – Pohlmeier 21 run (kick no good), 1:23
4th Quarter
PLT – Martin-Morris 7 run (Prokupek kick), 6:15
PLT – Meneses 6 run (Gonzales kick), 1:33