Plattsmouth runs past Rams in road triumph

RALSTON – Plattsmouth athletes became travel agents Friday night by booking a large number of scoring trips against Ralston.
The Blue Devils broke into the end zone multiple times during a 55-7 triumph. Plattsmouth turned the game into a lopsided victory by dominating the line of scrimmage. PHS outgained Ralston 479-146 and rolled off 387 yards on the ground.
Plattsmouth (2-0) found plenty of scoring success in the first half against Ralston (0-2). Nate Kramer connected with Clyde Hinton on a 34-yard touchdown strike to open the game, and Owen Prince returned an interception to the 5-yard line on Ralston’s next drive. Christian Meneses pounded the ball into the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
The team’s offensive line began to wear down the Rams in the second quarter. Meneses took advantage of his opportunities with three touchdown runs. He sprinted away from the Rams on a 24-yard play early in the period, and he scored on a pair of short rushes in the final 3:50 of the half.
Kramer extended the gap to 41-0 on a short run in the third quarter, and Meneses pocketed his fifth touchdown run of the night with 10:20 to play. Ethan Walker helped the team create the final margin with a 37-yard touchdown run.
Meneses ended his evening with 300 rushing yards on 25 carries. Walker produced 67 yards on four attempts, and Kramer gained 20 rushing yards on five carries. Kramer also went 5-of-7 for 92 yards through the air.
Prince, Hinton, Jude Wehrbein and Jace Graff made receptions for Plattsmouth. Hinton caught one pass for 34 yards, Prince snagged two receptions for 31 yards, Wehrbein made one 16-yard play and Graff hauled in an 11-yard pass.
T.J. Fitzpatrick generated two interceptions and Prince picked off one pass. Tyler Demboski guided the defense with three solo and three assisted tackles, and Cameron Aughenbaugh compiled two solo and four assisted stops. Caleb Wiseman, Kevin Winscot and Wehrbein all made two solo tackles and Mathew Zitek posted four assisted tackles.
Wehrbein helped the team with his kicking abilities. He averaged 49.8 yards on eight kickoffs and drilled seven extra-point attempts.
The Blue Devils will play their first home game of the season on Friday night. Plattsmouth will host Elkhorn North (0-2) at 7 p.m.
Plattsmouth 14 21 6 14 – 55
Ralston 0 0 0 7 – 7
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
PHS – Hinton 34 pass from Kramer (Wehrbein kick)
PHS – Meneses 5 run (Wehrbein kick)