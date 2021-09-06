Plattsmouth runs past Rams in road triumph

RALSTON – Plattsmouth athletes became travel agents Friday night by booking a large number of scoring trips against Ralston.

The Blue Devils broke into the end zone multiple times during a 55-7 triumph. Plattsmouth turned the game into a lopsided victory by dominating the line of scrimmage. PHS outgained Ralston 479-146 and rolled off 387 yards on the ground.

Plattsmouth (2-0) found plenty of scoring success in the first half against Ralston (0-2). Nate Kramer connected with Clyde Hinton on a 34-yard touchdown strike to open the game, and Owen Prince returned an interception to the 5-yard line on Ralston’s next drive. Christian Meneses pounded the ball into the end zone for a 14-0 lead.

The team’s offensive line began to wear down the Rams in the second quarter. Meneses took advantage of his opportunities with three touchdown runs. He sprinted away from the Rams on a 24-yard play early in the period, and he scored on a pair of short rushes in the final 3:50 of the half.

Kramer extended the gap to 41-0 on a short run in the third quarter, and Meneses pocketed his fifth touchdown run of the night with 10:20 to play. Ethan Walker helped the team create the final margin with a 37-yard touchdown run.