Plattsmouth runs past Rams on court

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth senior Natalie Briggs glanced up at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter Thursday night and gave a bright smile to a teammate sitting next to her on the bench.

“We’re up by 30,” she said with joy in her voice.

That was one of many happy moments the Blue Devils experienced during their 64-30 victory over Ralston. Briggs and her fellow starters built a 12-0 lead in the game’s first four minutes, and everyone in a Plattsmouth uniform made contributions during the night. All 11 PHS athletes who played entered the scoring column against the Rams.

Plattsmouth head coach Rick Titus said he was pleased with the way the Blue Devils played. PHS (4-10) produced a season-best point total and kept Ralston from finding many open looks at the basket.

“That was a good win,” Titus said. “I think it was a lot of fun for everyone. A lot of kids got to play, we got to work on things we needed to work on, and the effort that the girls gave tonight was really good. I’m proud of the way they played.”

Titus said the team’s fast start made a difference in the outcome. Plattsmouth went ahead 6-0 in the first 90 seconds after two baskets by Ashleigh Widick and a jumper by Briggs. The team doubled its lead over the next two minutes and built a 20-4 gap early in the second quarter.

“Good things happen when there are a lot of kids scoring, and we saw that tonight in how the game turned out,” Titus said. “Our starters did well and our bench gave us a ton of great plays, and we made shots inside and hit our 3’s. Once those first few shots went in I think it gave the girls a lot of confidence, because they knew it could be a good night for us.

“When you have that kind of confidence you tend to play looser and more relaxed, and that’s when you make more shots. I was really happy to see the way they attacked the basket tonight.”

Plattsmouth also made the most of its height advantage against Ralston (1-13). The Blue Devils grabbed five offensive rebounds in the first three minutes of the second quarter, and the team’s defense gave up zero second-chance points in the first half.

PHS extended the halftime lead to 33-19 after Chloe Adkins, Natalie Briggs and Kayla Briggs scored on consecutive plays. Ralston sliced the deficit to 37-25 midway through the third quarter, but the Blue Devils grabbed back the momentum in a big way. The team went on an 18-0 run that included baskets from Natalie Briggs, Gertie Yoder, Aimee Dasher, Stella Campin and Averi Winters.

Plattsmouth forced 26 turnovers during the night. Eight of those came during the third-quarter spree that iced the game.

“Our defensive pressure tonight was really solid,” Titus said. “We were able to do some good things with the press, and the girls did a nice job with the things we were trying to do in a halfcourt setting too. Ralston has some girls who can score, so to hold them to 30 points is a nice defensive effort.”

Widick guided Plattsmouth with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds. Winters posted nine points and eight rebounds for PHS, and Jolie Dix contributed six points, five assists and five rebounds.

Natalie Briggs collected six points, two boards, one steal and one assist, Adkins had ten points and two rebounds and Campin produced four points and eight rebounds. Dasher scored eight points and Yoder tallied three points and one block.

Samayri Wright pocketed two points and five rebounds and Kayla Briggs collected two points, two assists, one rebound and one steal. Mila Wehrbein chipped in one point, one assist and one rebound in the victory.

Plattsmouth will begin the Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Monday. Fifth-seeded Plattsmouth will travel to fourth-seeded Platteview for a 6 p.m. game. The winner will take on top-seeded Wahoo in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ralston 4 15 6 5 – 30

Plattsmouth 18 15 15 16 – 64

Plattsmouth (64)

Dix 2-8 2-3 6, N. Briggs 3-8 0-0 6, Winters 3-11 2-2 9, Widick 4-10 5-6 13, Campin 2-7 0-0 4, Wehrbein 0-1 1-3 1, Dasher 3-9 0-1 8, Yoder 1-1 0-0 3, Adkins 5-6 0-0 10, K. Briggs 1-1 0-2 2, Wright 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-64 9-17 64.