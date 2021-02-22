Plattsmouth scores points at state wrestling tourney

OMAHA – Six Plattsmouth athletes strummed successful notes in their wrestling songbooks this weekend at the Class B State Tournament.

Plattsmouth finished 17th in the Class B team race with 41 points. All six Blue Devils scored points for the school by winning at least one match during the two-day event. Cael Nielsen, Dominic Cherek, Josh Adkins, Josh Colgrove, Cameron Aughenbaugh and Caleb Adkins represented Plattsmouth in the CHI Health Center Omaha arena.

PHS head coach Curtis Larsen said he was happy to see the Blue Devils end the 2020-21 campaign with a solid state showing. Students overcame challenges from the coronavirus pandemic to earn multiple individual and team honors throughout the season.

“Despite no offseason camps or training, I felt our team improved from day one,” Larsen said. “It was a strenuous effort to keep our kids as healthy as possible with many protocols in place. With all the adversity that hit us through the season, I always felt our guys had the right mindset. That speaks to the senior leadership of Dominic Cherek.