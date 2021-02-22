Plattsmouth scores points at state wrestling tourney

OMAHA – Six Plattsmouth athletes strummed successful notes in their wrestling songbooks this weekend at the Class B State Tournament.
Plattsmouth finished 17th in the Class B team race with 41 points. All six Blue Devils scored points for the school by winning at least one match during the two-day event. Cael Nielsen, Dominic Cherek, Josh Adkins, Josh Colgrove, Cameron Aughenbaugh and Caleb Adkins represented Plattsmouth in the CHI Health Center Omaha arena.
PHS head coach Curtis Larsen said he was happy to see the Blue Devils end the 2020-21 campaign with a solid state showing. Students overcame challenges from the coronavirus pandemic to earn multiple individual and team honors throughout the season.
“Despite no offseason camps or training, I felt our team improved from day one,” Larsen said. “It was a strenuous effort to keep our kids as healthy as possible with many protocols in place. With all the adversity that hit us through the season, I always felt our guys had the right mindset. That speaks to the senior leadership of Dominic Cherek.
“We felt as a coaching staff that our kids were really disciplined and cared about each other to make sure we all could finish our seasons respectively. That’s one thing we are real proud of. I feel our team’s success at state is a stepping stone for what’s to come.”
Nielsen began the 113-pound weight bracket on Friday morning with a 12-4 setback to Daven Naylor of Lexington. He responded with a pair of victories in the consolation round.
Nielsen pinned Justin Barbee of Adams Central in 2:38 and defeated Owen Bargen of Columbus Lakeview 4-2 in overtime. Nielsen deadlocked the match at 2-2 with 1:45 left in the third period, and he scored a takedown 15 seconds into the overtime period.
Nielsen battled Gering’s Jordan Shirley on Saturday morning. Shirley won 3-1 in overtime. Nielsen finished his season 25-15.
Cherek wrestled three matches at 132 pounds. Bennington’s A.J. Parrish won a first-round bout 18-3, but Cherek came back with a pin of Minden’s Evan Smith. He led 1-0 in the second period and pinned Smith in 1:54.
Wayne’s Reece Jaqua stopped Cherek 10-4 in the second round of consolations. The PHS senior ended his season 21-13.
Josh Adkins wrestled eventual state champion Cameron Zink in the first round at 152 pounds. The Ogallala junior led 4-0 after the first period and went on to win 8-2. Adkins dominated Auburn’s Brad Hall 13-4 in the first round of consolations. He broke a 2-2 tie in the second period with a flurry of third-period points.
Adkins met McCook’s Tate Felber in the next round. Felber registered a pin in 0:39. Adkins finished his season 25-11.
Colgrove pinned Riley Eickmeier of Columbus Scotus in 3:00 in the first round, and he knocked off second-ranked Alex Banuelos of Minden 6-2 in overtime in the quarterfinals. He then stopped Pierce’s Michael Kruntorad 6-3 on Saturday morning to advance to the state title match.
Colgrove battled undefeated opponent Koby Lyons of York on Saturday night. Lyons survived a challenge from Colgrove to win 3-2. Colgrove ended his campaign 32-6.
Aughenbaugh pinned Ralston’s Brandon Cavender in 0:45 in the first round, and top-seeded Jacob Awiszus of Gering registered a pin in the quarterfinals. Aughenbaugh then secured a medal with two straight victories. He defeated Broken Bow’s Max Denson 4-1 and stopped Seward’s Nolan Hill 7-2.
Aughenbaugh battled Pierce’s Zander Schweitzer and Jackson Phelps of Hastings on Saturday morning. He finished his season 24-14.
Caleb Adkins competed three times at 182 pounds. Bennington’s Luke MacDonald registered a pin in the first round, but Adkins came back with a pin of Chadron’s Kade Waggener in the consolation round. Adkins erased a 4-2 deficit by pinning Waggener at the 4:42 mark.
York’s Kaden Lyons stopped Adkins 9-2 in the second round of consolations. He ended his year 19-17.
Class B Team Results
Gering 116.5, Beatrice 112.5, Aurora 107, Hastings 90.5, Bennington 85.5, Broken Bow 81, Waverly 67.5, Blair 67, Ralston 64, York 63.5, Ogallala 60, McCook 57, Pierce 57, Omaha Skutt 56, Sidney 49, Wahoo 47, Plattsmouth 41, Wayne 38, Columbus Lakeview 35, Scottsbluff 34.5, Norris 31, Seward 31, Nebraska City 29.5, Adams Central 26, West Point-Beemer 20, Ashland-Greenwood 19, Cozad 19, Lexington 16, South Sioux City 16, Crete 15, Platteview 15, Chadron 14, Minden 14, Alliance 12, Grand Island Northwest 12, DC West/Omaha Concordia 11, Schuyler 7, Elkhorn 3, Elkhorn North 3, Elkhorn Mount Michael 3, Columbus Scotus 2, Falls City 2, Boys Town 1, Fairbury 1, Auburn 0, Gothenburg 0, Holdrege 0, Omaha Gross 0
Plattsmouth Results
113 – Cael Nielsen
Maj. dec. by Daven Naylor (Lexington) 12-4, pinned Justin Barbee (Adams Central) 2:38, dec. Owen Bargen (Columbus Lakeview) 4-2 (OT), dec. by Jordan Shirley (Gering) 3-1 (OT)
132 – Dominic Cherek
Tech fall by A.J. Parrish (Bennington) 18-3 (5:27), pinned Evan Smith (Minden) 1:54, dec. by Reece Jaqua (Wayne) 10-4
152 – Josh Adkins
Dec. by Cameron Zink (Ogallala) 8-2, maj. dec. Brad Hall (Auburn) 13-4, pinned by Tate Felber (McCook) 0:39
160 – Josh Colgrove (2nd)
Pinned Riley Eickmeier (Columbus Scotus) 3:00, dec. Alex Banuelos (Minden) 6-2 (OT), dec. Michael Kruntorad (Pierce) 6-3, dec. by Koby Lyons (York) 3-2
170 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (6th)
Pinned Brandon Cavender (Ralston) 0:45, pinned by Jacob Awiszus (Gering) 3:44, dec. Max Denson (Broken Bow) 4-1, dec. Nolan Hill (Seward) 7-2, pinned by Zander Schweitzer (Pierce) 1:23, tech fall by Jackson Phelps (Hastings) 18-2 (4:59)
182 – Caleb Adkins
Pinned by Luke MacDonald (Bennington) 1:30, pinned Kade Waggener (Chadron) 4:42, dec. by Kaden Lyons (York) 9-2