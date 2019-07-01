NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth athletes enjoyed a big reward on the diamond Sunday after multiple hitters enjoyed big days at the plate.
The Blue Devils dominated Auburn 12-3 in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Senior Legion Tournament. Plattsmouth kept its offense humming for most of the third-place game. The seventh-seeded Blue Devils collected 13 hits against the second-seeded Bulldogs.
The teams played their conference matchup in hot conditions at Clemmy Holmes Field in Nebraska City. The heat index reached 96 degrees during the game.
Plattsmouth (12-13) foreshadowed the rest of the day’s events with a four-run outburst in the first inning. The team expanded the gap to 7-1 in the next frame and ran away from Auburn (11-5) in the fourth inning. The Blue Devils plastered five runs on the scoreboard to end the game early.
Aaronn Aho guided Plattsmouth’s offense with a double, triple and home run. He drove in six runs during the game. Easton Hoschar contributed three hits and Adam Eggert produced two hits and two RBI. Jacob Davis drove in two runs, Sam Campin tallied two hits and Logan Blotzer and Ethan Coleman each had one walk.
Campin helped the Blue Devils during his time on the mound. He tossed all five innings and scattered seven hits. He struck out five Bulldogs and limited Auburn to solo runs in three innings.
The Blue Devils will play a pair of home games over the next ten days. The team will host Omaha Roncalli at 7 p.m. July 9 and Waverly at 7 p.m. July 10.
Plattsmouth 430 50 – 12 13 1
Auburn 101 01 – 3 7 2