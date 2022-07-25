Plattsmouth Seniors compete in first two tournament games

OMAHA – Plattsmouth athletes produced runs during their first two district baseball tournament games this weekend in Omaha.

The Blue Devils traveled to Omaha Roncalli on Saturday and Sunday for the opening rounds of the Area B2 Senior Legion Tournament. Top-seeded Plattsmouth faced Omaha Concordia on Saturday afternoon and Omaha Roncalli on Sunday night.

Plattsmouth 15, Omaha Concordia 1

The Blue Devils received a first-round bye in the seven-team tournament. Plattsmouth opened the postseason bracket with a large victory over fourth-seeded Omaha Concordia. The team jumped ahead 5-0 after three innings and scored ten runs in the fourth inning.

Trent Elshire guided Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits and six runs batted in. Gage Olsen collected four hits and Max Waters produced two hits and two RBI. Gabe Villamonte added a pair of RBI for the team.

Drew Iverson struck out eight Omaha Concordia batters in 3 2/3 innings. Gabe Villamonte pitched one inning for the team and had one strikeout.

Omaha Concordia 0 0 0 1 0 – 1 2 4

Plattsmouth 3 0 2 10 x – 15 15 0

Omaha Roncalli 7, Plattsmouth 1

Plattsmouth faced second-seeded Omaha Roncalli in a third-round matchup on the Crimson Pride’s home diamond. Omaha Roncalli loaded the bases in the first and second innings but came away empty in both frames. Plattsmouth worked out of the first-inning jam with a strikeout and groundout, and the Blue Devils used a fielder’s choice and flyout to end the second.

Omaha Roncalli struck pay dirt in the fourth. Breckin Silvain drilled a two-run triple and Wyatt Yetter drove him in with a RBI groundout.

The Crimson Pride extended the gap to 7-0 in the top of the sixth. The team used two walks, one triple and three singles to plate four runs. Yetter’s triple down the right-field line helped Omaha Roncalli collect the insurance runs.

Plattsmouth scored once in the sixth. Leadoff hitter Sam Campin reached base on an infield chopper, and Olsen and Max Waters followed him with consecutive singles to left field. Caden Hinton drove in a run when he was struck by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Omaha Roncalli escaped additional damage by getting a flyout and groundout in the next two at-bats. Clyde Hinton drew a four-pitch walk for Plattsmouth to begin the seventh, but the Crimson Pride posted three straight strikeouts to end the game.

Waters led Plattsmouth’s offense with two singles and one walk. Campin tallied one single and one run, Clyde Hinton reached base on one walk and one hit-by-pitch and Caden Hinton had one single, one hit-by-pitch and one RBI. Olsen chipped in one single for the Blue Devils.

Plattsmouth will continue the tournament this afternoon against Nebraska City. The teams will square off at 5 p.m. at Omaha Roncalli. The winner will advance to the final day of the tournament on Tuesday with games at 5 p.m. and potentially 8 p.m.

Omaha Roncalli 000 304 0 – 7 7 2

Plattsmouth 000 001 0 – 1 6 0