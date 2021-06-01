Plattsmouth Seniors host Wood Bat Tournament

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players hosted teams from across Nebraska this past weekend for the annual Plattsmouth Wood Bat Tournament.
Senior Legion squads competed in games Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Blue Devil Park. Plattsmouth squared off with Crete, Broken Bow and Millard Sox during the weekend.
Plattsmouth 5, Crete 1
The Blue Devils began the tournament Friday night with a victory over Crete. Plattsmouth overcame five errors to defeat the Cardinals.
Caden Hinton led Plattsmouth’s scoring attack with two hits and one RBI. Evan Miller collected one hit and one RBI, Drew Iverson drove in one run and Adam Eggert connected on one hit. Trent Elshire walked twice and T.J. Fitzpatrick and Sam Campin each had one walk.
Campin pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out five Crete batters. Clyde Hinton tossed 1 1/3 innings and retired four batters via strikeout.
Plattsmouth 012 000 2 – 5 5 5
Crete 000 001 0 – 1 0 0
Plattsmouth 9, Broken Bow 1
Plattsmouth gained an edge in the early portion of Saturday morning’s game. The Blue Devils scored three times before Broken Bow could register an out in the first inning.
Broken Bow made it 4-1 in the top of the third inning, but that was as close as the visitors came. Plattsmouth scored twice in the fourth inning and ended the game in the fifth. The team produced its final run on a wild pitch.
Eggert generated one single, one triple and one RBI for Plattsmouth, and Campin tallied one single and two walks at the plate. Miller helped the squad with one single, one walk, one hit-by-pitch and one RBI, and Max Waters drove in a pair of runs for the team. Elshire and Caden Hinton added one RBI in the game.
Iverson tossed all five innings for Plattsmouth. He struck out five batters and limited Broken Bow to four hits.
Broken Bow 001 00 – 1 4 2
Plattsmouth 400 23 – 9 6 2
Millard Sox 3, Plattsmouth 2
Plattsmouth hosted Millard athletes Sunday morning for the final game of the tournament. Millard used a three-run rally in the top of the sixth inning to edge the Blue Devils.
Iverson drove in both of Plattsmouth’s runs in the fourth inning. Elshire collected a pair of hits and Waters had one walk. Clyde Hinton struck out nine batters in six innings of work.
Plattsmouth is scheduled to travel to Pete Lien Stadium in Rapid City, S.D., this week for the Veterans Classic Tournament. Plattsmouth will play opponents from Rapid City, Alliance, Cheyenne and Miles City, Mont., at the tournament June 3-6.