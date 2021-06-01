Plattsmouth Seniors host Wood Bat Tournament

Broken Bow made it 4-1 in the top of the third inning, but that was as close as the visitors came. Plattsmouth scored twice in the fourth inning and ended the game in the fifth. The team produced its final run on a wild pitch.

Eggert generated one single, one triple and one RBI for Plattsmouth, and Campin tallied one single and two walks at the plate. Miller helped the squad with one single, one walk, one hit-by-pitch and one RBI, and Max Waters drove in a pair of runs for the team. Elshire and Caden Hinton added one RBI in the game.

Iverson tossed all five innings for Plattsmouth. He struck out five batters and limited Broken Bow to four hits.

Broken Bow 001 00 – 1 4 2

Plattsmouth 400 23 – 9 6 2

Millard Sox 3, Plattsmouth 2

Plattsmouth hosted Millard athletes Sunday morning for the final game of the tournament. Millard used a three-run rally in the top of the sixth inning to edge the Blue Devils.

Iverson drove in both of Plattsmouth’s runs in the fourth inning. Elshire collected a pair of hits and Waters had one walk. Clyde Hinton struck out nine batters in six innings of work.