Plattsmouth Seniors pocket victory over Fort Calhoun

FORT CALHOUN – Plattsmouth’s energy level continued to rise throughout Thursday night’s road game against Fort Calhoun.

That translated into rising numbers on the scoreboard against the Pioneers.

Plattsmouth posted nine runs in the final three innings to defeat Fort Calhoun 12-3. The Pioneers came within 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Blue Devils put the Senior Legion game away in the next frame. The team erupted for seven runs to create a mercy-rule situation by the end of the inning.

Plattsmouth head coach Tim Winters said he felt the game showed the Blue Devils still had room to improve in several areas. He was pleased with the outcome but had hoped to see more intensity from the team in the early innings.

“I thought we were sluggish to start the game,” Winters said. “There wasn’t a lot of energy in the dugout right away, but we did enough to come out of here with the win. It was a good program win, especially coming on the road. It’s our 18th of the season, and being able to reach that type of number is something to feel good about.”

Winters brought the team together outside the dugout after the third inning and gave a pep talk about taking better swings at the plate. The Blue Devils scored nine times from that point on.

“We’re such a senior-laden team, so it was a little disappointing that I had to get on them a bit in the middle of the game,” Winters said. “That was something I told them afterwards too. We have such an experienced group that you hope you don’t have to do that, but if getting on them is what it takes, then I’ll be happy to do that.”

Plattsmouth (18-6) moved ahead of the Pioneers in the second inning. Caden Hinton knocked an infield single and used heads-up baserunning to advance to third on a wild pitch. T.J. Fitzpatrick then brought him home with a sacrifice fly to center field.

Nate Kramer continued the frame with a two-out walk. Clyde Hinton then hammered a drive to the deepest part of the diamond. He flew around the bases for an inside-the-park home run to make it 3-0.

Plattsmouth created a 4-0 lead in the fourth after Caden Hinton walked, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on an error. The team jumped ahead 5-0 in the next stanza. Sam Campin collected a one-out single to left and scored on a RBI double by Max Waters to deep center.

Fort Calhoun created a tighter ballgame in the fifth. The team scored three times during an inning that featured two singles, one double, one hit-by-pitch and two Plattsmouth errors. The Blue Devils avoided further damage when third baseman T.J. Fitzpatrick applied a tag on a Fort Calhoun runner a split second before he reached the bag safely.

Plattsmouth erased all doubt about the final result with seven runs in the top of the sixth. Caden Hinton, Clyde Hinton, Drew Iverson, Nate Kramer, Fitzpatrick, Campin and Waters all touched home plate during the explosion. Evan Miller knocked a two-run single, Campin tallied a two-run double and Iverson, Fitzpatrick and Clyde Hinton had RBI plate appearances.

Campin finished the game with one double, one single, two runs batted in and two runs scored. Clyde Hinton pocketed one home run, one walk, two RBI and two runs, and Caden Hinton generated two singles, one walk and three runs.

Miller delivered two singles and two RBI, Iverson had one single and one run and Waters posted one double, one walk, one RBI and one run. Kramer scored twice after reaching base on one walk and one hit-by-pitch, and Fitzpatrick reached base for Plattsmouth on one single and one error. He posted one sacrifice fly and drove in two runs.

Iverson worked the first four innings and allowed zero hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Campin and Clayton Mayfield each pitched one inning for the team. Campin had one strikeout in the fifth inning and Mayfield struck out one batter in the sixth.

Winters said he believes Plattsmouth will be able to enjoy additional success on the scoreboard in future games. He felt the team had a good chance to make a deep run in postseason tournaments.

“Right now we’re just looking to get some of the little things cleaned up before districts,” Winters said. “Our pitching has been good the entire summer, and I feel really confident about that continuing. One of the big things is just to get a little more consistent with our hitting.

“I think we have an extremely talented team and the guys enjoy playing next to each other. If we can get the bats going from the entire lineup on a consistent basis then we’re going to be pretty dangerous once districts start up.”

Plattsmouth 030 117 – 12 10 2

Fort Calhoun 000 030 – 3 3 2