Plattsmouth Seniors stop Omaha Concordia at home

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes created plenty of sunny moments Saturday during their ray-soaked appearances on the baseball diamond.

The Blue Devils stopped Omaha Concordia 6-0 in warm conditions at their home park. Plattsmouth jumped ahead 4-0 in the first inning and maintained the lead for the rest of the day.

Trent Elshire and Drew Iverson helped the team build a 4-0 edge in the bottom of the first. Both Blue Devils drove in two runs with base hits.

Omaha Concordia threatened to cut into the four-run gap in the top of the sixth inning. The team loaded the bases after a leadoff walk, single to center field and intentional walk with two outs. Plattsmouth shortstop Sam Campin caught a line drive to help the squad leave the inning unscathed.

The Blue Devils poured on two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Ben Laney and Nate Kramer each came home for Plattsmouth in the frame. Campin delivered a RBI single to left field with two outs to create the final margin.

Iverson worked the first six innings for Plattsmouth and allowed four hits with 11 strikeouts. Clyde Hinton entered the game in the seventh inning and struck out the side.

Elshire and Iverson each had two hits and two RBI and Campin finished the day with two hits and one RBI. Kramer reached base on one single and one error and Max Waters collected one single.

Plattsmouth (17-5) will resume the season Tuesday night at Ralston. The Blue Devils and Rams will play their 8 p.m. game at Orval Smith Field. The team will journey to Fort Calhoun for a 7 p.m. game Thursday, July 14, before returning home July 16 for a 7 p.m. game against Yutan.

Omaha Concordia 000 000 0 – 0 4 1

Plattsmouth 400 002 x – 6 8 1