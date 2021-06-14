Plattsmouth Seniors win tournament championship

Caden Hinton produced two hits, one walk and two runs batted in for Plattsmouth. Campin and Adam Eggert each drilled two hits, and Drew Iverson and Gabe Villamonte each drove in a pair of runs. Trent Elshire and Quinton Denton each added one walk for the team.

Clyde Hinton picked up the victory on the mound with nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Elshire closed out the contest with his work in the final 1 2/3 innings.

Plattsmouth 202 012 2 – 9 11 3

Omaha Northwest 110 010 0 – 3 8 2

Plattsmouth 4, Ralston 3

Plattsmouth won the tournament championship in dramatic fashion on Sunday. Ralston loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning with one out. Relief pitcher Caden Hinton entered the game and struck out the next batter. He then induced a pop fly for the game-clinching out.

Plattsmouth jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning and built the lead to 4-1 in the third. Ralston scored twice in the seventh but the Blue Devils prevented the comeback.