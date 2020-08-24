Plattsmouth sets guidelines for attending school events

The vast majority of people practiced social distancing both in the bleachers and behind the outfield fence, but there was a crowd of students standing close together without wearing masks.

Attendance at Plattsmouth events will be limited to four family members of the students participating in the contest or activity. Family groups must sit together and should be six feet apart from other family groups. There will be no student sections at either home or away events.

Students in cheerleading, dance and marching band will be allowed to perform at home games, but they will not be allowed to travel to road events. The band will be allowed to perform before football games but will be expected to leave Blue Devil Stadium once action on the field starts.

Hasty said Plattsmouth will require proper masks or face coverings at all extracurricular activities. The district will ask visiting administrators to come to Plattsmouth to check in their respective fans at activities.

Hasty said the district will look to livestream as many events as possible for people who are unable to attend.

