Plattsmouth sets guidelines for attending school events

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Community Schools will enact multiple guidelines for attendance at fall activities in an effort to prevent the coronavirus from spreading on campus.
Plattsmouth officials released a list of protocols for family, friends, students and community members to follow during the fall season on Thursday night. The list includes no student sections at ballgames, smaller overall crowd sizes and a mask mandate for all attendees.
Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty said in his weekly COVID-19 update Friday night that administrators spent a considerable amount of time creating the guidelines. He said the primary purpose was to keep everyone on fields, courts and stages healthy.
“Please know that we reviewed guidelines from many school districts and conferences in and around the metro Omaha area before finalizing our guidelines,” Hasty said. “We do not like limiting attendance, but we are making a conscious effort to limit the spread of the virus so we can stay in school and continue with activities. We will continue to work in collaboration with the Sarpy/Cass Health Department relative to COVID-19.”
The guidelines took effect on Monday, Aug. 24. Plattsmouth hosted one high school event before the new rules were enacted. A large crowd attended Thursday night’s softball game against Wahoo.
The vast majority of people practiced social distancing both in the bleachers and behind the outfield fence, but there was a crowd of students standing close together without wearing masks.
Attendance at Plattsmouth events will be limited to four family members of the students participating in the contest or activity. Family groups must sit together and should be six feet apart from other family groups. There will be no student sections at either home or away events.
Students in cheerleading, dance and marching band will be allowed to perform at home games, but they will not be allowed to travel to road events. The band will be allowed to perform before football games but will be expected to leave Blue Devil Stadium once action on the field starts.
Hasty said Plattsmouth will require proper masks or face coverings at all extracurricular activities. The district will ask visiting administrators to come to Plattsmouth to check in their respective fans at activities.
Hasty said the district will look to livestream as many events as possible for people who are unable to attend.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!