PLATTSMOUTH – Five Plattsmouth athletes earned high-fives from league coaches for their work on the softball diamond this season.
Megan Poteet, Paige Druskis, Sydni Haugaard, Josie Knust and Jessica Meisinger earned Eastern Midlands Conference softball honors. EMC coaches selected students for postseason teams during a recent meeting.
Poteet and Druskis were both All-EMC First Team selections. Haugaard, Knust and Meisinger were honorable mention EMC selections for the Blue Devils.
Poteet led Plattsmouth with a .466 batting average and .500 on-base percentage. She posted 34 hits, five doubles, three home runs, 23 runs batted in and eight runs scored. She also pitched 95 2/3 innings with 82 strikeouts and a 5.85 earned run average.
Druskis produced a .462 batting average and .468 on-base percentage. She generated 43 hits, six doubles, one triple, 11 RBI and 33 runs. She became Plattsmouth’s all-time single-season leader with 22 stolen bases, and she compiled a .940 fielding percentage from her outfield spot.
Haugaard collected a .324 batting average and .398 on-base percentage. She posted 24 hits, three doubles, three triples, 16 RBI and four runs. She also guided Plattsmouth’s pitching staff with her work as the team’s catcher. She ended the year with a .991 fielding percentage.
Knust generated a .342 batting average and .395 on-base percentage. She tallied 27 hits, five doubles, one triple, one home run, 24 RBI and 17 runs. She had a .982 fielding percentage as an infielder and pitched 24 innings for PHS. She posted 16 strikeouts and a 3.50 earned run average.
Meisinger finished the season with a .319 batting average and .427 on-base percentage. She collected 22 hits, three doubles, ten RBI, 21 runs and a team-best ten walks. She helped Plattsmouth’s defense with her work in the infield.
All-Eastern Midlands Conference Softball First Team Selections
Avril Blume – Bennington – Senior
Laurin Miller – Bennington – Senior
Taylor Sedlacek – Bennington – Sophomore
Sami MacDonald – Blair – Senior
Tory Villotta – Blair – Senior
Sydney Nuismer – Elkhorn – Senior
Ari Crafton – Elkhorn – Junior
Jaycee Schutte – Elkhorn – Junior
Camryn Cramer – Elkhorn – Sophomore
Ella Dalton – Elkhorn – Sophomore
Abby Balfour – Nebraska City – Senior
Patricia Trice – Nebraska City – Senior
Carli Kohout – Norris – Senior
Olivia Ozenbaugh – Norris – Senior
Alexis Wiggins – Norris – Junior
Delaney White – Norris – Sophomore
Megan Poteet – Plattsmouth – Senior
Paige Druskis – Plattsmouth – Senior
Kennedi Claycomb – Waverly – Senior
Kendall Hartley – Waverly – Senior
Sydney Griffin – Waverly – Junior
Malia Thoms – Waverly – Freshman
All-Eastern Midlands Conference Volleyball Honorable Mention Selections
Lyndsay Rahlfs – Blair – Senior
Angelina Scott – Blair – Senior
Hannah Koch – Blair – Senior
Taylor Colvert – Bennington – Junior
Payton Cooley – Elkhorn – Senior
Sydney Palmer – Elkhorn – Junior
Paige Roessner – Elkhorn – Sophomore
Selena Balquier – Nebraska City – Senior
Ramsee Henderson – Nebraska City – Senior
Taylor Peterson – Nebraska City – Senior
Emily Marth – Nebraska City – Freshman
Jerica German – Norris – Senior
Molly Vander Hamm – Norris – Senior
Grace Dowding – Norris – Junior
Taylor McMurray – Norris – Junior
Sydni Haugaard – Plattsmouth – Senior
Josie Knust – Plattsmouth – Junior
Jessica Meisinger – Plattsmouth – Sophomore
Morgan Schuelke – Waverly – Junior
Tenley Kozal – Waverly – Sophomore