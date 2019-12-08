{{featured_button_text}}
2019 All-EMC Softball Selections from Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Five Plattsmouth athletes earned high-fives from league coaches for their work on the softball diamond this season.

Megan Poteet, Paige Druskis, Sydni Haugaard, Josie Knust and Jessica Meisinger earned Eastern Midlands Conference softball honors. EMC coaches selected students for postseason teams during a recent meeting.

Poteet and Druskis were both All-EMC First Team selections. Haugaard, Knust and Meisinger were honorable mention EMC selections for the Blue Devils.

Poteet led Plattsmouth with a .466 batting average and .500 on-base percentage. She posted 34 hits, five doubles, three home runs, 23 runs batted in and eight runs scored. She also pitched 95 2/3 innings with 82 strikeouts and a 5.85 earned run average.

Druskis produced a .462 batting average and .468 on-base percentage. She generated 43 hits, six doubles, one triple, 11 RBI and 33 runs. She became Plattsmouth’s all-time single-season leader with 22 stolen bases, and she compiled a .940 fielding percentage from her outfield spot.

Haugaard collected a .324 batting average and .398 on-base percentage. She posted 24 hits, three doubles, three triples, 16 RBI and four runs. She also guided Plattsmouth’s pitching staff with her work as the team’s catcher. She ended the year with a .991 fielding percentage.

Knust generated a .342 batting average and .395 on-base percentage. She tallied 27 hits, five doubles, one triple, one home run, 24 RBI and 17 runs. She had a .982 fielding percentage as an infielder and pitched 24 innings for PHS. She posted 16 strikeouts and a 3.50 earned run average.

Meisinger finished the season with a .319 batting average and .427 on-base percentage. She collected 22 hits, three doubles, ten RBI, 21 runs and a team-best ten walks. She helped Plattsmouth’s defense with her work in the infield.

All-Eastern Midlands Conference Softball First Team Selections

Avril Blume – Bennington – Senior

Laurin Miller – Bennington – Senior

Taylor Sedlacek – Bennington – Sophomore

Sami MacDonald – Blair – Senior

Tory Villotta – Blair – Senior

Sydney Nuismer – Elkhorn – Senior

Ari Crafton – Elkhorn – Junior

Jaycee Schutte – Elkhorn – Junior

Camryn Cramer – Elkhorn – Sophomore

Ella Dalton – Elkhorn – Sophomore

Abby Balfour – Nebraska City – Senior

Patricia Trice – Nebraska City – Senior

Carli Kohout – Norris – Senior

Olivia Ozenbaugh – Norris – Senior

Alexis Wiggins – Norris – Junior

Delaney White – Norris – Sophomore

Megan Poteet – Plattsmouth – Senior

Paige Druskis – Plattsmouth – Senior

Kennedi Claycomb – Waverly – Senior

Kendall Hartley – Waverly – Senior

Sydney Griffin – Waverly – Junior

Malia Thoms – Waverly – Freshman

All-Eastern Midlands Conference Volleyball Honorable Mention Selections

Lyndsay Rahlfs – Blair – Senior

Angelina Scott – Blair – Senior

Hannah Koch – Blair – Senior

Taylor Colvert – Bennington – Junior

Payton Cooley – Elkhorn – Senior

Sydney Palmer – Elkhorn – Junior

Paige Roessner – Elkhorn – Sophomore

Selena Balquier – Nebraska City – Senior

Ramsee Henderson – Nebraska City – Senior

Taylor Peterson – Nebraska City – Senior

Emily Marth – Nebraska City – Freshman

Jerica German – Norris – Senior

Molly Vander Hamm – Norris – Senior

Grace Dowding – Norris – Junior

Taylor McMurray – Norris – Junior

Sydni Haugaard – Plattsmouth – Senior

Josie Knust – Plattsmouth – Junior

Jessica Meisinger – Plattsmouth – Sophomore

Morgan Schuelke – Waverly – Junior

Tenley Kozal – Waverly – Sophomore

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments