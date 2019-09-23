ELKHORN – One of Plattsmouth’s top goals entering Friday night’s game with Elkhorn Mount Michael was to continue its strong work in the rushing department.
EMM’s defensive abilities kept the Blue Devils from running the football with as much success as they were hoping for.
Elkhorn Mount Michael limited PHS to 70 rushing yards in a 17-7 triumph. The team’s defensive linemen and linebackers bottled up Plattsmouth running backs throughout the game. Elkhorn Mount Michael made multiple tackles either at or behind the line of scrimmage. PHS had been averaging 322 rushing yards per game.
EMM (4-0) went ahead 7-0 in the first quarter and added a short touchdown run in the second period. Plattsmouth (2-2) cut the deficit in half before the break. Hunter Adkins connected with Wynstyn Martin-Morrison on a 30-yard touchdown strike.
Elkhorn Mount Michael created a two-score lead with a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter. The team kept Plattsmouth from mounting a comeback attempt after that.
Adkins paced Plattsmouth’s running attack with 36 yards on nine carries. He also completed three passes for 52 yards during the evening.
Oscar Hinton collected two solo and three assisted tackles and Adkins made four solo and four assisted plays. Andrew Rathman added one fumble recovery for the team.
Plattsmouth 0 7 0 0 – 7
Elkhorn Mt. Michael 7 7 3 0 – 17
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
EMM – deMayo 2 run (Stec kick)
2nd Quarter
EMM – Ramold 3 run (Stec kick)
PLT – Martin-Morrison 30 pass from Adkins (Prokupek kick)
3rd Quarter
EMM – Stec 24 field goal