Plattsmouth squares off with Glenwood on mat
Plattsmouth wrestling

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes battled their neighbors from across the Missouri River on Thursday night during action on a local mat.

The Blue Devils hosted Glenwood for a wrestling dual. Glenwood took home the 45-28 victory with a multi-pronged scoring attack. The Rams won eight weight classes and registered seven pins during the evening.

Plattsmouth veterans Cael Nielsen and Dominic Cherek pinned their opponents at 120 and 138 pounds. Josh Colgrove, Ben Yoder, Logan Wooten and Elijah Dix added points for the Blue Devils.

Glenwood 45, Plattsmouth 28

138 – Dominic Cherek (PLT) pinned Kellan Scott (GLN), 5:35

145 – Gavin Connell (GLN) pinned Dominic Vercellino (PLT), 1:26

152 – Tate Mayberry (GLN) pinned Parker Aughenbaugh (PLT), 4:51

160 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) maj. dec. Tyler Boldra (GLN), 12-0

170 – Zander Hayes (GLN) pinned Josh Adkins (PLT), 3:15

182 – Mitch Mayberry (GLN) pinned Caleb Adkins (PLT), 2:54

195 – C.J. Carter (GLN) pinned Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT), 3:00

220 – Trent Patton (GLN) pinned Eli Michel (PLT), 1:43

285 – Ben Yoder (PLT) dec. Kaden Flott (GLN), 6-1

106 – Vincent Mayberry (GLN) pinned Eli Bachman (PLT), 0:17

113 – Briten Maxwell (GLN) dec. Evan Kindelin (PLT), 9-7 (OT)

120 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) pinned Thaine Williamson (GLN), 3:25

126 – Elijah Dix (PLT) won by forfeit

132 – Logan Wooten (PLT) dec. Trevor Hargens (GLN), 6-1

Exhibition 152: Abby McIntyre (GLN) pinned Matthew Mason (PLT), 3:06

Exhibition 152: Matthew Mason (PLT) pinned Renner Bardsley (GLN), 4:45

Exhibition 182: Austin Patton (GLN) pinned Logan Betts (PLT), 2:12

Exhibition 182: Preston Longchaya (GLN) pinned Logan Betts (PLT), 0:42

Exhibition 113: Hayden Coleman (PLT) vs. Emily Lundvall (GLN), no result available

Exhibition 132: Chance Larsen (PLT) vs. Jordin Acosta (GLN), no result available

Exhibition 132: Christian Eiseman (GLN) pinned Chance Larsen (PLT), 1:11

