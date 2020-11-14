Plattsmouth squares off with Huskies in semifinals

AURORA – Plattsmouth had secured tickets on a winning train in the Class B playoffs with a combination of strong offense and stout defense.

Aurora kept the Blue Devils from advancing along those same tracks Friday night with an identical approach on the football field.

Fifth-seeded Aurora stopped eighth-seeded Plattsmouth 21-12 in the Class B semifinals. The Huskies forced three turnovers in the first half and added a pair of interceptions in the fourth quarter. The team also used its speed on defense to plug up running lanes across the field.

PHS head coach Bob Dzuris said Aurora’s defensive abilities played a big factor in the outcome. The Huskies prevented Plattsmouth from establishing a firm foothold in the running department. Aurora became just the third team this year to hold Plattsmouth under 100 yards rushing in a game.

“We knew Aurora had a really good defense, and that made a huge difference in what we were able to do tonight,” Dzuris said. “We’re a team that relies on running the ball, and when you don’t get that big gain on first down, it really impacts how you approach the rest of the drive.