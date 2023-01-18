Plattsmouth squares off with Syracuse in games

SYRACUSE – Plattsmouth basketball players took trips to Syracuse on Tuesday night for a pair of varsity games.

Syracuse 61, Plattsmouth girls 38

Plattsmouth went toe to toe with Syracuse in the first half. Aimee Dasher splashed home a 3-pointer to cut Syracuse’s lead to 17-11, and Averi Winters followed with another trey to make it 20-14. The Blue Devils held the Rockets to five points in the second quarter to create a 25-18 halftime score.

Syracuse (6-7) began to expand the gap against Plattsmouth (3-10) after the break. The Rockets put together several scoring sequences to increase their lead to 45-27. The team added 16 points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Individual statistics from the game were not available for either team.

Plattsmouth 14 4 9 11 – 38

Syracuse 20 5 20 16 – 61

Plattsmouth boys 40, Syracuse 26

Plattsmouth took the Rockets out of their scoring comfort zone the entire evening. PHS head coach Kevin Tilson said he was pleased with the team’s work on defense. Plattsmouth held Syracuse to just 15 points through the first three periods.

“Tonight we had a great defensive effort the whole game,” Tilson said. “Our guys busted their tails on defense the whole game.”

Plattsmouth (4-9) took control of the scoreboard in the first half. The Blue Devils held Syracuse (6-6) to one point in the opening quarter and went ahead 18-8 at the break. PHS seized additional momentum by outscoring Syracuse 11-7 in the third quarter.

Drew Iverson helped the team with his effort on both ends of the floor. He drew one charge and produced 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Gage Olsen collected 13 points, three rebounds, five steals and two assists, and Henry Loontjer pocketed six points, five rebounds and one steal. Liam LaSure anchored the paint with two points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal.

T.J. Fitzpatrick tallied three points and two rebounds and Kevin Sohl posted two points, two assists and one rebound. Lincoln Bradney blocked one shot and Dalton Eggers grabbed one rebound.

Plattsmouth 13 5 11 11 – 40

Syracuse 1 7 7 11 – 26

Plattsmouth (40)

Fitzpatrick 1-2 0-0 3, Olsen 5-11 3-5 13, Loontjer 3-8 0-0 6, Iverson 5-10 2-2 14, LaSure 1-3 0-0 2, Sohl 1-2 0-0 2, Bradney 0-2 0-0 0, Eggers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-38 5-7 40.