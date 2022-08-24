Plattsmouth starts golf season against Bulldogs

AUBURN – Plattsmouth golfers took their first swings of the 2022 season Tuesday afternoon during a dual against Auburn.

The Blue Devils traveled to Auburn Country Club for a matchup with the Bulldogs. It was the first meet of the year for both schools.

Jayden Hamilton started her senior campaign on a strong note with a first-place performance. She carded medalist honors with a round of 45.

Auburn’s Jamisyn Kirkpatrick guided the Bulldogs with a second-place score of 48. Auburn earned the team victory 224-241.

Plattsmouth will continue its season Aug. 30 with the first tournament of the fall. The Blue Devils will travel to Crooked Creek Golf Course for the Waverly Invite. Action is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Ashland-Greenwood, Bennington, Elkhorn North, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Nebraska City, Omaha Concordia, Omaha Gross, Platteview and Plattsmouth will compete in the tournament.

Plattsmouth will then journey to Stone Creek Golf Course in Omaha for a matchup with Bennington. The Blue Devils and Badgers will play their dual at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

Plattsmouth Results

Jayden Hamilton 45, Julianna Hamilton 57, Raquel Meneses 65, Kaylee Odum 74, Sarah Bunnell 83

Auburn Results

Jamisyn Kirkpatrick 48, Lucy Hayes 54, Carlee Curtright 57, Chloe Weeks 65, Abbie Zimmerman 67