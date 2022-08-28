Plattsmouth starts season with game against Bears

BLAIR – Blair made experience a decisive factor Friday night in Plattsmouth’s first football game of the season.

The Bears used their veteran knowledge to stop the Blue Devils 40-21. Blair featured multiple returning starters on both sides of the line of scrimmage in the matchup. Plattsmouth replaced 19 graduates who filled nearly all of the starting spots in last year’s lineup.

PHS head coach Curtis Larsen said the Blue Devils gave a good effort in front of a large crowd at Blair’s stadium. The Bears played on their new turf surface for the first time and had hundreds of fellow students filling seats on both sides of the field.

“We’re a really young team as far as experience goes,” Larsen said. “We put a lot of guys out there tonight who haven’t played very much at the varsity level, and defensively we’ve got all new starters. Blair had a lot of returning starters on the field, and that’s why a lot of people are considering them as a highly-thought-of team.

“I’m so proud of our guys for the way they competed tonight. They came out and they weren’t intimidated, and they kept on fighting after we got behind early on. There are a lot of things we can build on from this game.”

Blair threatened to run away from Plattsmouth in the opening six minutes. The crowd roared after the Bears returned the opening kickoff 54 yards, and Brady Brown caught a 6-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and goal play. Senior wide receiver Shea Wendt then skipped through a diving tackle attempt for a 64-yard touchdown reception on the next series.

Plattsmouth cut into the 13-0 deficit late in the first quarter. PHS moved downfield in the final 4:08 to reach the 3-yard line. The Blue Devils fumbled the ball on the next snap, but Eli Michel pounced on it in the end zone for the team’s first touchdown.

Brock Templar helped the Bears recapture the momentum with a 74-yard touchdown run on the next series, but Plattsmouth responded with an 80-yard scoring series immediately after that. Ethan Walker capped the 11-play drive with a run up the middle from the 5-yard line.

Blair rebuilt a 26-14 lead with 4:17 to go before halftime, and the team had a short field to work with on the final drive of the second quarter. Walker ended Blair’s hopes of scoring with a leaping interception at the 2-yard line.

The Bears seized control of the game with a 17-play touchdown drive in the third quarter that ate 6:57 off the clock. Ethan Baessler’s 76-yard touchdown scamper with 6:23 to play created a 40-14 gap, and a 13-yard touchdown run from Caleb Adkins with 3:58 left produced the final margin.

Plattsmouth ended the evening with 349 yards of offense. Gabe Villamonte led the team’s rushing attack with 64 yards on six carries, and Walker took 11 handoffs for 50 yards against the Bears. T.J. Fitzpatrick had 41 yards on eight attempts, Adkins gained 33 yards on six carries and Logan Wooten had 16 yards on three rushes.

Villamonte finished 11-of-21 passing for 79 yards and Fitzpatrick went 6-of-10 through the air for 67 yards. Lincoln Bradney led the team’s receiving corps with five catches for 50 yards. Wooten, Walker, Adkins, Gage Olsen, Mat Zitek and Kevin Sohl added receptions.

Olsen paced Plattsmouth’s defense with five solo and two assisted tackles. Wooten made four solo and three assisted stops, Adkins posted four solo and two assisted plays and Logan Betts had two solo and three assisted tackles. Parker Aughenbaugh made three solo tackles and Dylan Eby had two solo and two assisted stops.

Larsen said Plattsmouth’s top goal during the next week of practice will be to iron out key details in all phases of the game. The team will welcome defending state champion Bennington to Blue Devil Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. The Badgers defeated Omaha Skutt 44-13 in their season opener.

“The little things are what we’ll be looking to improve on,” Larsen said. “Those are things that we can control, whether it’s wrapping up better when we tackle or holding the blocks just a bit longer to create running lanes. I know the guys are going to work hard this week.”

Plattsmouth 7 7 0 7 – 21

Blair 13 13 7 7 – 40

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

BHS – Brown 6 pass from B. Soukup (Dominguez kick), 9:37

BHS – Wendt 64 pass from B. Soukup (kick no good), 6:52

PLT – Michel fumble recovery in end zone (Aughenbaugh kick), 0:27

2nd Quarter

BHS – Templar 74 run (Dominguez kick), 11:13

PLT – Walker 5 run (Aughenbaugh kick), 6:18

BHS – Larsen 3 run (kick no good), 4:17

3rd Quarter

BHS – Unger 6 pass from B. Soukup (Dominguez kick), 2:31

4th Quarter

BHS – Baessler 76 run (Dominguez kick), 6:23

PLT – Adkins 13 run (Aughenbaugh kick), 3:58