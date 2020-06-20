Plattsmouth stops Ashland on diamond

PLATTSMOUTH – Adam Eggert turned the number 13 into a positive digit for the Plattsmouth Senior Legion baseball team Friday night.
Eggert struck out 13 Ashland batters in Plattsmouth’s 7-3 victory. He scattered four hits and grew stronger as the game went on. Seven of his strikeouts came in the last three innings and he struck out the side in order in the final frame.
Ashland and Plattsmouth played the season opener at Blue Devil Park with coronavirus precautions. The bleachers behind home plate were closed to fans and nearly everyone sat behind the outfield fence.
Ashland jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning. Luke Ballard doubled to left field and Carter Washburn moved him to third with a hit to left field. Jake Rice drove in both Bluejays with a shot to center.
Plattsmouth shaved the gap in half after Connor Pohlmeier went to third on a walk, steal and wild pitch. Eggert brought him home with a groundout to second base.
The Bluejays scored their final run of the night in the fourth inning. Kyle vonRentzell reached base and scampered to third on a steal and wild pitch. Pinch-hitter Max Bendler knocked a RBI chopper to second base to make it 3-1.
Plattsmouth then used patience to knot the score in the bottom of the inning. Ethan Coleman and Sam Campin both drew one-out walks for the Blue Devils, and Pohlmeier then knocked a short grounder near the pitching mound. Ashland threw the baseball past first base to allow Coleman and Campin to come home.
The Blue Devils took their first lead in the fifth. Eggert drew a leadoff walk and went to third on a groundout by Logan Blotzer and a wild pitch. Coleman then ripped a two-out RBI single to center to make it 4-3.
Plattsmouth increased the pressure on Ashland in the sixth with a three-run outburst. Clyde Hinton was struck by a pitch and Pohlmeier collected an infield hit to start the inning. Trent Elshire then placed a sacrifice bunt attempt near the mound. Ashland overshot first base on the throw to create a two-run error.
Elshire followed Hinton and Pohlmeier on the play and wound up at third base. Eggert drove him in with a RBI groundout to second base.
Eggert led the Blue Devils with his performance on the mound. He gave up just one hit in the final six innings and struck out five of Ashland’s last seven batters. The Bluejays had only three runners on base in the final four innings.
Pohlmeier reached once on an error and produced one single, one walk and two runs for Plattsmouth. Elshire reached once on an error, was struck by a pitch, walked once and scored once, and Eggert had two RBI, one walk and one run.
Coleman collected one single, one walk, one run and one RBI. Blotzer and Oscar Hinton both walked once, Easton Hoschar had one single and one walk and Campin walked and scored once. Clyde Hinton was struck once by a pitch and scored once.
Ashland 200 100 0 – 3 4 2
Plattsmouth 100 213 x – 7 3 1
Plattsmouth Juniors 6, Ashland 5
The Plattsmouth Juniors rallied past Ashland in the first game Thursday night. The Blue Devils scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to go up 6-5. The team held the Bluejays scoreless in the top of the seventh to win.
Colton Rankin guided Plattsmouth’s offense with three RBI. Drew Iverson struck out five Ashland batters in 4 1/3 innings of work.
Ashland 102 011 0 – 5 7 1
Plattsmouth 012 003 x – 6 9 2
