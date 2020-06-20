Plattsmouth stops Ashland on diamond

The Blue Devils took their first lead in the fifth. Eggert drew a leadoff walk and went to third on a groundout by Logan Blotzer and a wild pitch. Coleman then ripped a two-out RBI single to center to make it 4-3.

Plattsmouth increased the pressure on Ashland in the sixth with a three-run outburst. Clyde Hinton was struck by a pitch and Pohlmeier collected an infield hit to start the inning. Trent Elshire then placed a sacrifice bunt attempt near the mound. Ashland overshot first base on the throw to create a two-run error.

Elshire followed Hinton and Pohlmeier on the play and wound up at third base. Eggert drove him in with a RBI groundout to second base.

Eggert led the Blue Devils with his performance on the mound. He gave up just one hit in the final six innings and struck out five of Ashland’s last seven batters. The Bluejays had only three runners on base in the final four innings.

Pohlmeier reached once on an error and produced one single, one walk and two runs for Plattsmouth. Elshire reached once on an error, was struck by a pitch, walked once and scored once, and Eggert had two RBI, one walk and one run.