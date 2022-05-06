Plattsmouth stops Crete in district tournament

OMAHA – Plattsmouth stayed in contention for the district baseball title Friday afternoon with a confident performance against Crete.

The fourth-seeded Blue Devils stopped fifth-seeded Crete 8-1 in the first round of the District B-2 Tournament. Plattsmouth made multiple defensive gems across the diamond, and starting pitcher Drew Iverson tossed a complete game with ten strikeouts. The team’s offense generated five hits and took advantage of many scoring opportunities.

Sam Campin gave Plattsmouth the early edge with his work in the bottom of the first inning. He blasted a leadoff home run over the left-field fence at Omaha Skutt’s Keith Engelkamp Family Field.

The Blue Devils doubled the gap to 2-0 in the third. Campin worked a leadoff walk and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. He raced home when Crete committed an infield error with two outs.

The Cardinals plated one run in the fourth when Braden Schmeckpeper led off the inning with a walk. He moved to third base on a steal and sacrifice bunt, and Everett Heath brought him home with a RBI single to center.

Plattsmouth regained a two-run lead in the bottom half of the frame. Evan Miller drew a leadoff walk and moved to second after Gabe Villamonte was struck by a pitch. Clayton Mayfield came through for PHS when he drilled a two-out RBI single to right.

T.J. Fitzpatrick and Jacob Timm gave Plattsmouth a large amount of defensive energy with their hustle in the outfield in the top of the sixth. Crete junior Tadd Te Brink sent a soaring drive to the gap in left-center, but Fitzpatrick raced over from his spot in center and made a sliding catch.

Timm produced another tip-of-the-cap play when Mason Crumbliss sent a sinking line drive into left field. Timm sprinted toward the infield and ended on his back after sliding forward on his knees to make the catch.

Plattsmouth capitalized on that momentum by putting the game away in the sixth. Miller, Henry Loontjer, Seth Thompson, Mayfield and Campin all scored during an inning that saw nine batters come to the plate.

Two runners stepped on the plate after Crete made an error on Thompson’s line drive, and Thompson flew home on a wild pitch by the Cardinals (8-13). Gage Olsen made it 8-1 when he drilled a two-run single to left field.

That was more than enough cushion for Iverson, who kept Crete’s offense contained the entire game. He allowed two hits and two walks and struck out ten Cardinals. He produced five strikeouts in the first two innings and retired the final two batters of the afternoon in the same fashion.

Campin scored three times for Plattsmouth and had one home run and two walks. Miller scored twice after reaching base on one single and one walk, and Olsen finished the game with a pair of RBI. He reached once on an error and once on a single.

Mayfield generated two singles and one RBI, Thompson reached on an error and scored once and Gabe Villamonte reached base on a walk and hit-by-pitch. Loontjer posted one walk, one run and one sacrifice bunt and Iverson reached on one walk and one error. Fitzpatrick went to first base once after he was struck by a pitch and Kyler Lamb scored once as a courtesy runner.

Plattsmouth (10-9) will take on top-seeded Omaha Skutt (17-5) in the district semifinals on Saturday. The teams will play their 12 p.m. game at Omaha Skutt. The winner will advance to the district championship game at 5 p.m. May 9.

Crete 000 100 0 – 1 2 3

Plattsmouth 101 105 x – 8 5 0

