Plattsmouth stops Waverly in district baseball matchup

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes continued their successful stretch in the district baseball tournament Sunday night with a home victory over Waverly.

The Blue Devils used steady offense to stop the Vikings 13-9 in the Area B2 Junior Legion Tournament. Plattsmouth took advantage of nine Waverly errors and overcame six defensive miscues to win.

Plattsmouth began the game on a positive note with a pair of runs in both the first and second innings. Waverly moved ahead with a six-run outburst in the top of the third, but Plattsmouth responded to the threat. The Blue Devils scored four times in the third inning and tacked on five unanswered runs in the next two frames.

Waverly tried to get back into the game in the sixth inning. The team posted three runs on the board to get within 13-9, but Plattsmouth held the Vikings scoreless in the seventh.

Henry Loontjer led Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits and three runs batted in. Parker Aughenbaugh collected two hits, Gage Olsen drove in three runs and Ethan Walker drew three walks. Gabe Villamonte added a pair of walks for Plattsmouth’s offense.

Villamonte worked five innings on the mound for the Blue Devils. He struck out ten batters and fired first-pitch strikes to 20 hitters. Dylan Eby preserved the lead with his relief work.

Plattsmouth advanced to the championship game of the tournament. The team will play either Springfield or Waverly at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12.

Plattsmouth would need to win one time on Tuesday to claim the district championship. Springfield or Waverly would have to defeat the Blue Devils twice on Tuesday in order to secure the championship.

The district champion will advance to the Class B State Tournament in Wahoo. State games will take place July 16-20.

Waverly 006 003 0 – 9 7 9

Plattsmouth 224 140 x – 13 7 6