COUNCIL BLUFFS – Plattsmouth senior Tim Prokupek had one more chance to wear a football uniform while he was still a high school student on Saturday.
Prokupek took part in the River Battle Bowl this past weekend in Council Bluffs. Players from Iowa and Nebraska competed at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex. The stadium is home to both the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln football programs.
The annual game featured a team of All-Star high school seniors from Iowa against a squad of All-Star seniors from Nebraska. This year’s event was the fifth time athletes from the two states have squared off.
Prokupek helped Nebraska defeat Iowa 28-17 with his work on defense. He made three tackles in the game and was on the field for numerous snaps.
You have free articles remaining.
Nebraska rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit to win. Centennial senior Davon Brees and Norris senior Aiden Oerter highlighted the team’s rushing attack in the second half. Brees finished the game with 150 yards and Oerter scored twice in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska and Iowa had split the previous four River Battle Bowl matchups. Nebraska won 21-12 in 2015 and 35-20 last year. Iowa claimed 31-7 and 21-3 victories in 2016 and 2017.
Prokupek made 11 solo and 14 assisted tackles for Plattsmouth this past season.
He recovered three fumbles, had five tackles for loss and made two sacks. He also helped PHS gain 1,987 rushing yards as a member of the team’s offensive line.