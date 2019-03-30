PLATTSMOUTH – Fifteen Plattsmouth High School students have earned awards for their achievements in both academics and activities during the Winter 2018-19 season.
Eastern Midlands Conference officials released names of All-EMC Academic Team members on Friday afternoon. Plattsmouth teenagers joined fellow students from Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Gretna, Nebraska City, Norris and Waverly on the lists.
Students had to be juniors or seniors to receive the award. They also had to earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale.
League officials honored students who were involved in girls basketball, boys basketball, wrestling and speech. Plattsmouth sponsors all four winter activities.
Each student’s grade level is represented by either a (Jr) or (Sr) behind their names.
Girls Basketball: Rachel Widick (Sr), Bella Chappell (Jr), Katie Rathman (Jr), Chloe Sabatka (Jr), Lexi Schroeder (Jr), Kira Leget (Jr), Kayla Harvey (Jr)
Boys Basketball: Chandler Cole (Jr), Stockton Graham (Jr), Andrew Rathman (Jr)
Wrestling: Jayden Wooten (Sr), Truett Giles (Jr), Caleb Laney (Jr), Hunter Smith (Jr)
Speech: Alyssa Bock (Jr)