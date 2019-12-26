PLATTSMOUTH – Thirty-two Plattsmouth High School students have earned honors for their efforts in both academics and activities during the Fall 2019 season.
Eastern Midlands Conference officials have released names of All-EMC Academic Team members. Plattsmouth teenagers joined fellow students from Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Nebraska City, Norris and Waverly on the lists.
Students had to be juniors or seniors to receive the award. They also had to earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale.
League officials honored students who were involved in volleyball, football, softball, girls cross country, boys cross country, girls golf, play production and boys tennis. Plattsmouth sponsors all activities except for play production and boys tennis.
Each student’s grade level is represented by either a (Jr) or (Sr) behind their names.
Girls Cross Country: Madison Nelson (Sr), Sydney Nelson (Sr), Ava LaSure (Jr), Sophia Wehrbein (Jr)
Boys Cross Country: C.J. Wiseman (Sr), Hunter Smith (Sr), Stockton Graham (Sr), Jacob Zitek (Jr), Kaleb Wooten (Jr)
Football: Andrew Rathman (Sr), Calix Grant-Ozuna (Sr), Caleb Laney (Sr), Tim Prokupek (Sr), Caleb Anderson (Sr), Jack Alexander (Jr), Xander Rodriguez (Jr), Adam Eggert (Jr)
Girls Golf: Riley Sedlak (Sr), Kelsey Blinston (Sr), Emily Martin (Sr)
Softball: Sydni Haugaard (Sr), Makayla Cook (Sr), Emma Field (Jr), Kassidy Fisk (Jr)
Volleyball: Katie Rathman (Sr), Chloe Sabatka (Sr), Lexi Schroeder (Sr), Renae Mixan (Sr), Alyssa Bock (Sr), Mackenzie Caba (Jr), Rylee Hellbusch (Jr), Makenzi Cox (Jr)