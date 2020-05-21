Plattsmouth students earn league academic awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Twelve Plattsmouth High School students earned honors for their work ethic in both academics and activities during the Winter 2019-20 season.

Eastern Midlands Conference officials released names of All-EMC Academic Team members for the winter campaign on Wednesday. Plattsmouth teenagers joined fellow students from Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Nebraska City, Norris and Waverly on the lists.

Students had to be juniors or seniors to receive the award. They also had to earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale.

League officials honored students who were involved in girls basketball, boys basketball, wrestling and speech. Plattsmouth sponsors all four winter activities.

Each student’s grade level is represented by either a (Jr) or (Sr) behind their names.

Girls Basketball: Isabella Chappell (Sr), Kayla Harvey (Sr), Kira Leget (Sr), Chloe Sabatka (Sr), Lexi Schroeder (Sr), Katie Rathman (Sr), Rylee Hellbusch (Jr)

Boys Basketball: Chandler Cole (Sr), Stockton Graham (Sr), Andrew Rathman (Sr)

Wrestling: Hunter Smith (Sr)

Speech: C.J. Wiseman (Sr)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.