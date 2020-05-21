You are the owner of this article.
Plattsmouth students earn league academic awards
Winter 2019-20 Plattsmouth All-EMC Academic Award Recipients

PLATTSMOUTH – Twelve Plattsmouth High School students earned honors for their work ethic in both academics and activities during the Winter 2019-20 season.

Eastern Midlands Conference officials released names of All-EMC Academic Team members for the winter campaign on Wednesday. Plattsmouth teenagers joined fellow students from Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Nebraska City, Norris and Waverly on the lists.

Students had to be juniors or seniors to receive the award. They also had to earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale.

League officials honored students who were involved in girls basketball, boys basketball, wrestling and speech. Plattsmouth sponsors all four winter activities.

Each student’s grade level is represented by either a (Jr) or (Sr) behind their names.

Girls Basketball: Isabella Chappell (Sr), Kayla Harvey (Sr), Kira Leget (Sr), Chloe Sabatka (Sr), Lexi Schroeder (Sr), Katie Rathman (Sr), Rylee Hellbusch (Jr)

Boys Basketball: Chandler Cole (Sr), Stockton Graham (Sr), Andrew Rathman (Sr)

Wrestling: Hunter Smith (Sr)

Speech: C.J. Wiseman (Sr)

