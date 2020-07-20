Plattsmouth students earn league academic awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – More than three dozen Plattsmouth High School students earned awards for their accomplishments in both academics and spring activities.

Eastern Midlands Conference officials have released names of All-EMC Academic Team members for the Spring 2020 season. Thirty-eight Plattsmouth teenagers joined fellow students from Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Nebraska City, Norris and Waverly on the lists.

Students had to be juniors or seniors to receive the award. They also had to earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale.

League officials honored students who were involved in baseball, boys golf, girls and boys soccer, girls and boys track and field, girls tennis, vocal music and instrumental music. Plattsmouth sponsors all of the activities except girls tennis.

Each student’s grade level is represented by either a (Jr) or (Sr) behind their names.

Baseball: Jackson Glup (Sr), Easton Hoschar (Sr), Adam Eggert (Jr)

Boys Golf: Jack Alexander (Jr.), Levi Flaherty (Jr)

Boys Soccer: none