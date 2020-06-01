Plattsmouth students earn spots on cheer, dance teams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth students and fans have watched members of the high school cheer and dance programs showcase their talents for many years.

They recently learned who would carry on the Blue Devil tradition in the 2020-21 school year.

Plattsmouth High School officials have announced rosters for the school’s cheer and dance squads for next year. There will be a mixture of veterans and newcomers on both teams. Several students will be members of both groups.

Seniors Gracie Anderson, Kennedy Miller, Lily Roby and Aubrey Swaink will lead the cheer squad. All four students helped the Blue Devils secure state honors during their sophomore seasons. They helped Plattsmouth collect medals for their leadership and school spirit at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Camp at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in July 2018.

Nine students will join the senior quartet. Morgan Dopke, Rachel Dyer, Krista Hardy, Payton Haugaard, Sydney Hobscheidt and Sophia Vercellino will be juniors on the team. Sophomores Peyton Blankman, Lainey Colbert and Presley Day will join the squad.