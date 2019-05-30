PLATTSMOUTH – Thirty-eight Plattsmouth High School students have earned honors for their efforts in both academics and activities during the Spring 2019 season.
Eastern Midlands Conference officials released names of All-EMC Academic Team members on Wednesday morning. Plattsmouth teenagers joined fellow students from Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Gretna, Nebraska City, Norris and Waverly on the lists.
Students had to be juniors or seniors to receive the award. They also had to earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale.
League officials honored students who were involved in instrumental music, vocal music, girls soccer, boys soccer, baseball, boys golf, girls track and field, boys track and field and girls tennis. Plattsmouth sponsors all of the activities except for girls tennis.
Each student’s grade level is represented by either a (Jr) or (Sr) behind their names.
Instrumental and Vocal Music: Sarah Babe (Sr), Riley Fitzpatrick (Sr), Katie Graskowiak (Sr), Zoe Johnson (Sr), Kelby Meisinger (Sr), Tynan Rackley (Sr), Emma Wagner (Sr), Ethan Warrick (Sr), Kelsey Blinston (Jr), Ryleigh Briggs (Jr), Ringo Fecke (Jr), Kayla Harvey (Jr), Kira Leget (Jr), Jeremiah Lubben (Jr), Renae Mixan (Jr), Madison Nelson (Jr), Sydney Nelson (Jr), Isaac Peterson (Jr), Wesley Phillipson (Jr), Sarah Schreiber (Jr), Regan Warrick (Jr)
Baseball: Nathan Konkler (Sr), Jack Glup (Jr), Easton Hoschar (Jr)
Boys Golf: Jeremiah Lubben (Jr)
Girls Soccer: Brenda Nelson (Sr), Lexi Schroeder (Jr), Madison Nelson (Jr), Sydney Nelson (Jr), Katie Rathman (Jr)
Boys Soccer: Hee-Chan Han (Sr), Ethan Warrick (Sr), Jayden Wooten (Sr)
Girls Track and Field: Rachel Widick (Sr), Bella Chappell (Jr), Chloe Sabatka (Jr)
Boys Track and Field: Chandler Cole (Jr), Truett Giles (Jr), Stockton Graham (Jr), Andrew Rathman (Jr), Hunter Smith (Jr), C.J. Wiseman (Jr)