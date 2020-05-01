Plattsmouth students to play in rescheduled Shrine Bowl

KEARNEY – Plattsmouth seniors Tim Prokupek and Andrew Rathman had been hoping to play the final football game of their high school careers on June 6.
They recently learned that they will have that date extended by five weeks.
Nebraska Shrine Bowl officials announced on April 28 that the annual All-Star football game will take place Saturday, July 11. The event will begin at 2 p.m. at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Director Dave MacDonald said he was pleased that the contest had a new date. Members of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Board (NSBEB) voted in late March to postpone both the football game and Nebraska Shrine Bowl Grand Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events had originally been scheduled for June 6.
“I want to thank the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Board for their unanimous support, the city of Kearney and the University of Nebraska-Kearney for their great partnership and their support in the consultation process over the last few days,” MacDonald said. “With this announcement, I am confident that, working together with the city of Kearney, the University of Nebraska-Kearney and all our stakeholders, we can commandeer this unique challenge.”
“It is wonderful news that we could commit to a new date so quickly for the 2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl,” NSBEB President Larry Jess said. “The new date provides certainty for the student-athletes, reassurance for the stakeholders and something to look forward to for the state of Nebraska.”
NSBEB members made the decision March 24 to postpone activities. They used information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials to make the call. They also determined that the 2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl would be played no later than July 31 if health conditions allowed.
NSBEB members said they took three main factors into consideration when deciding if and when the game could be rescheduled. The first was protecting the health of students, parents and coaches during the weeklong schedule of Nebraska Shrine Bowl practices and activities. The second was safeguarding the collective interests of students as they approached a new academic year. The third was fitting the game into the statewide sports and academic calendar in Nebraska.
MacDonald said he felt the new dates for activities in early July would provide health authorities with enough time to evaluate the COVID-19 situation. There will be a two-month window for medical personnel to determine the status of the pandemic as the date for the game moves closer.
The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Grand Parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. July 11. Players and coaches will participate in the parade before traveling to the UNK campus for the 2 p.m. game.
Prokupek and Rathman will both play on the South Team in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl. Rathman caught four passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns as Plattsmouth’s tight end this past season. He also collected 20 solo and 23 assisted tackles, recovered three fumbles and made one sack.
Prokupek generated 11 solo and 14 assisted tackles for the PHS defense. He added three fumble recoveries, five tackles for loss and two sacks. He was also a member of the team’s offensive line.
