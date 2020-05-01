Plattsmouth students to play in rescheduled Shrine Bowl

NSBEB members made the decision March 24 to postpone activities. They used information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials to make the call. They also determined that the 2020 Nebraska Shrine Bowl would be played no later than July 31 if health conditions allowed.

NSBEB members said they took three main factors into consideration when deciding if and when the game could be rescheduled. The first was protecting the health of students, parents and coaches during the weeklong schedule of Nebraska Shrine Bowl practices and activities. The second was safeguarding the collective interests of students as they approached a new academic year. The third was fitting the game into the statewide sports and academic calendar in Nebraska.

MacDonald said he felt the new dates for activities in early July would provide health authorities with enough time to evaluate the COVID-19 situation. There will be a two-month window for medical personnel to determine the status of the pandemic as the date for the game moves closer.

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Grand Parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. July 11. Players and coaches will participate in the parade before traveling to the UNK campus for the 2 p.m. game.