Plattsmouth sweeps Falls City on diamond

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes enjoyed a series of successful moments Wednesday night during a home doubleheader against Falls City.
The Blue Devils swept Junior and Senior Legion baseball games at their home park. The Plattsmouth Juniors improved their season mark to 5-2 and the Plattsmouth Seniors improved to 4-3.
Plattsmouth Juniors 11, Falls City 1
The Blue Devils overwhelmed the Tigers in the Junior Legion matchup. Plattsmouth went ahead 3-0 after two innings and put the game away in the third. The team scored eight runs in the inning.
Clayton Mayfield kept Falls City from producing a comeback attempt with his work on the mound. He tossed all five innings and struck out seven Blue Storm batters. He fired first-pitch strikes to 15 hitters.
T.J. Fitzpatrick produced two hits and two RBI and Ben Laney and Max Waters each drove in two runs. Clyde Hinton helped the team with two hits and one walk.
Falls City 000 01 – 1 1 3
Plattsmouth 128 0x – 11 10 5
Plattsmouth Seniors 12, Falls City 4
Plattsmouth used a steady scoring attack to stop Falls City in the Senior Legion game. The team pocketed five runs in the first inning and went ahead 8-2 in the fourth. Falls City cut the gap to 8-4 with solo runs in the fifth and sixth frames, but Plattsmouth ended action with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Oscar Hinton collected two hits and two RBI and Adam Eggert tallied two hits and two walks. Easton Hoschar and Sam Campin each delivered two hits, Logan Blotzer drove in two runs and Connor Pohlmeier drew a pair of walks.
Drew Iverson earned the victory on the mound. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and struck out four batters. Clyde Hinton struck out one batter during his brief appearance for Plattsmouth.
The Plattsmouth Seniors had been scheduled to travel to Omaha Roncalli on Thursday night, but the game was cancelled on Thursday afternoon. Plattsmouth is scheduled to resume Senior Legion action Friday night against Elkhorn Mount Michael. The game will begin at 7 p.m. at Blue Devil Park.
Falls City 110 011 – 4 5 3
Plattsmouth 510 204 – 12 11 2
