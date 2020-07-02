Plattsmouth sweeps Falls City on diamond

Plattsmouth used a steady scoring attack to stop Falls City in the Senior Legion game. The team pocketed five runs in the first inning and went ahead 8-2 in the fourth. Falls City cut the gap to 8-4 with solo runs in the fifth and sixth frames, but Plattsmouth ended action with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Oscar Hinton collected two hits and two RBI and Adam Eggert tallied two hits and two walks. Easton Hoschar and Sam Campin each delivered two hits, Logan Blotzer drove in two runs and Connor Pohlmeier drew a pair of walks.

Drew Iverson earned the victory on the mound. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and struck out four batters. Clyde Hinton struck out one batter during his brief appearance for Plattsmouth.

The Plattsmouth Seniors had been scheduled to travel to Omaha Roncalli on Thursday night, but the game was cancelled on Thursday afternoon. Plattsmouth is scheduled to resume Senior Legion action Friday night against Elkhorn Mount Michael. The game will begin at 7 p.m. at Blue Devil Park.

Falls City 110 011 – 4 5 3

Plattsmouth 510 204 – 12 11 2

