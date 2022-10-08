Plattsmouth sweeps league cross country championships

BEATRICE – Plattsmouth runners created conference smiles Thursday by sweeping the team titles over their league opponents.

The Blue Devils earned both varsity championships at the Trailblazer Conference Meet. The Plattsmouth girls and boys returned home from Beatrice with first-place plaques. Both teams defended their TBC titles from a year ago.

The Plattsmouth girls earned the league crown with 37 points. Nebraska City (38 points) finished second and Beatrice (42) captured third place. Natalie Briggs, Jolie Dix, Mila Wehrbein, Ava Nolde and Evie Barr posted times for the team.

Briggs earned a third-place medal with a time of 20:50.89. Dix (22:21.00) captured a ninth-place medal and Wehrbein (22:32.13) collected a tenth-place award. Platteview teammates Olivia Lawrence (20:02.05) and Lydia Stewart (20:09.36) finished in the top two spots in the race.

The Plattsmouth boys took home the first-place plaque with 30 points. Malcolm (38 points) and Platteview (55) placed second and third. Elijah Dix, Hunter Mazzulla, Alden McKnight, Joel Moore, Daniel Barajas and Riley Moore collected times for Plattsmouth.

Dix (16:51.25) won a second-place medal and Mazzulla (17:51.58) pocketed a fourth-place honor. Platteview’s A.J. Raszler earned medalist honors with a run of 16:38.74.

Plattsmouth will travel to Elkhorn Mount Michael on Thursday, Oct. 13, for the District B-2 Meet. Boys will start their race at 3:30 p.m. and girls will run at 4:30 p.m.

The Blue Devils will join Bennington, Blair, Nebraska City, Omaha Roncalli/Omaha Brownell-Talbot and South Sioux City in the district field. Runners will look to advance to the Class B State Meet at Kearney Country Club on Friday, Oct. 21.

Girls Team Results

Plattsmouth 37, Nebraska City 38, Beatrice 42, Platteview 50, Ralston 76, Wahoo 81, Malcolm 107

Top 15 Results

1) Olivia Lawrence (PLV) 20:02.05, 2) Lydia Stewart (PLV) 20:09.36, 3) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 20:50.89, 4) Addison Perrett (BEA) 21:51.14, 5) Erin Golladay (WAH) 21:51.29, 6) Evie Madison (NCY) 21:57.15, 7) Josslyn Crispin (NCY) 22:06.20, 8) Kendall Hein (BEA) 22:20.99, 9) Jolie Dix (PLT) 22:21.00, 10) Mila Wehrbein (PLT) 22:32.13, 11) Ayda Brandt (PLV) 22:34.24, 12) Malayna Madsen (NCY) 22:39.10, 13) Alexis Meyer (NCY) 22:45.20, 14) Macey Holthus (BEA) 23:17.10, 15) Ava Nolde (PLT) 23:31.07

Plattsmouth Results

Natalie Briggs 20:50.89 (3rd), Jolie Dix 22:21.00 (9th), Mila Wehrbein 22:32.13 (10th), Ava Nolde 23:31.07 (15th), Evie Barr 25:02.30 (24th)

Boys Team Results

Plattsmouth 30, Malcolm 38, Platteview 55, Nebraska City 67, Wahoo 69, Beatrice 72, Ralston 113

Top 15 Results

1) A.J. Raszler (PLV) 16:38.74, 2) Elijah Dix (PLT) 16:51.25, 3) Alex Rico (NCY) 17:39.53, 4) Hunter Mazzulla (PLT) 17:51.58, 5) Zane Zoucha (MLC) 17:53.93, 6) Josiah Quinones (BEA) 17:56.16, 7) J.R. Rico (NCY) 18:04.06, 8) Bricen Wilkie (MLC) 18:09.52, 9) James Watts (MLC) 18:11.31, 10) Ales Adamec (WAH) 18:18.39, 11) Alden McKnight (PLT) 18:22.04, 12) Bryan Price (BEA) 18:31.24, 13) Joel Moore (PLT) 18:34.85, 14) Dillon Romans (PLV) 18:37.01, 15) Logan Kleffner (WAH) 18:45.89

Plattsmouth Results

Elijah Dix 16:51.25 (2nd), Hunter Mazzulla 17:51.58 (4th), Alden McKnight 18:22.04 (11th), Joel Moore 18:34.85 (13th), Daniel Barajas 19:17.26 (21st), Riley Moore 19:40.65 (29th)