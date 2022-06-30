Plattsmouth sweeps Syracuse with successful scoring attack

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes gave home fans many reasons to cheer Wednesday night with successful outcomes against Syracuse.

The Blue Devils hosted the Rockets in two baseball games. The team posted a shutout victory in the Junior Legion game and outdueled Syracuse in a high-scoring Senior Legion matchup.

Plattsmouth 5, Syracuse 0

Strong pitching gave Plattsmouth the edge in the Junior Legion contest. It was the second straight night the teams played each other. Plattsmouth traveled to Syracuse on Tuesday evening for a makeup game between the conference squads.

Starting pitcher Louis Ingram kept Syracuse’s offense in check with a series of fastballs and changeups. He struck out eight Rockets in 5 2/3 innings of scoreless work. Parker Aughenbaugh kept the shutout intact with four strikeouts in his time on the mound.

Aughenbaugh delivered two hits for Plattsmouth and Gage Olsen drove in a pair of runs. Ethan Walker drew two walks and Ingram generated one RBI for the team.

Syracuse 000 000 0 – 0 3 2

Plattsmouth 140 000 x – 5 8 2

Plattsmouth 11, Syracuse 8

Plattsmouth fended off a late comeback attempt by Syracuse to win the Senior Legion game. It marked the third time in less than a week that the teams squared off. Plattsmouth won the league tournament title 7-0 over the Rockets on Sunday night, and Syracuse evened the series with a 7-6 victory on Tuesday evening.

Plattsmouth tried to sprint away from Syracuse early in the game. The Blue Devils scored four times in the opening inning and made it 7-0 in the next frame. The team then padded the gap to 10-0 in the third.

Syracuse avoided a mercy-rule scenario by scoring three times in the next two innings. The team then engineered a 10-7 ballgame with four runs in the top of the sixth. The squads traded runs in their last at-bats to create the final margin.

Sam Campin helped Plattsmouth burst out to the early lead with three hits. Trent Elshire drove in three runs, Max Waters had two RBI and Evan Miller drew a pair of walks.

Syracuse 000 124 1 – 8 8 2

Plattsmouth 433 001 x – 11 11 4

