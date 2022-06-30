Plattsmouth swim team hosts midweek meet

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth swimmers created winning waves at Twin Rivers Water Park on Wednesday night during their home quadrangular.

The Blue Devils hosted Auburn, Nebraska City and Syracuse for action in the pool. Children ages 5-18 competed in dozens of races during the evening.

Plattsmouth head coach Brandon Johnson said he was happy with the number of volunteers who provided assistance throughout the night. Several volunteers lined up students for their races at the “ready bench,” and many others served as starters and timers at both ends of the swimming lanes. Volunteers also helped with announcing, lifeguarding and tent oversight duties.

“You all are simply amazing,” Johnson said. “Thank you again for such great work today. That was a big event for a weeknight and we rocked it!”

Children from each of the four swim teams began the evening in medley relays. They then moved to backstroke, butterfly and freestyle races. Students filled all of the lanes at Twin Rivers Water Park for many of the events.

Students were divided into age brackets of 8-and-under, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18. They swam in purple, red, green and blue uniforms to help fans distinguish which team they were on.

Swimmers gathered in tents that were located inside the fence at the water park. Parents and other spectators watched from bleachers and a long row of tents outside the fence.

Plattsmouth will have the Fourth of July weekend off before resuming action July 9. The Blue Devils will host the Plattsmouth Relay Invite during the morning and afternoon. Multiple teams will come to town for the large meet.

