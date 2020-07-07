Plattsmouth takes down Fort Calhoun at home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players enjoyed successful trips to the plate Monday night during a home doubleheader against Fort Calhoun.

The Junior and Senior Legion teams swept the Pioneers at Blue Devil Park. The Juniors improved to 6-2 and the Seniors upped their summer mark to 7-4.

Plattsmouth Juniors 15, Fort Calhoun 3

The Blue Devils dominated the Pioneers in the opening matchup. Plattsmouth scored in double digits for the second straight game. The team continued its hot hitting from an 11-1 victory over Falls City on July 1.

Plattsmouth Seniors 5, Fort Calhoun 4

Connor Pohlmeier helped the Blue Devils win the nightcap with his heroics at the plate. He drove in T.J. Fitzpatrick in the bottom of the seventh inning with a walk-off double.

Plattsmouth took an early 1-0 lead and doubled the gap by the third inning. Fort Calhoun cut the deficit in half with a home run in the fourth inning, and the Pioneers went on top 4-3 in the sixth. Plattsmouth responded with a solo run in its half of the frame to create a 4-4 margin.

That set the stage for a game-ending rally in the seventh inning. The Blue Devils won for the third time in their past four games.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.