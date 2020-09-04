Plattsmouth takes on Antlers in softball game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKHORN – Elkhorn relied on a quick start to secure a home victory over the Plattsmouth softball team Thursday night.

The Antlers crossed the plate seven times in the first inning and went on to win 11-3. Elkhorn (6-5) finished the night with 14 hits and kept pressure on Plattsmouth the entire evening. EHS went ahead 9-0 in the second inning and ended action in the fifth.

Megan Garcia led Elkhorn with a big night at the plate. She collected one double, one single, one walk and four runs batted in. Jaycee Schutte had two singles, two runs and two RBI and MacKenzie Madrigal tallied one home run, one single and two RBI.

Plattsmouth (4-9) scored twice in the third inning and tacked on a solo run in the fourth. The team had 14 hits but Elkhorn made multiple defensive plays to keep runners stranded on base.

Kaley Clark fueled Plattsmouth’s offense with one double, two singles and two RBI. Paige Druskis had one triple and one RBI and Jessica Meisinger, Emma Field, Hailey Montes and Hanna Welstead all had two singles.

Josie Knust contributed one single and one run and Grace Vandenburgh singled once. Courtesy runner Amelia Field crossed the plate once for Plattsmouth.