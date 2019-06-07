NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City kept Plattsmouth athletes from enjoying their trip to Clemmy Holmes Field with an avalanche of runs Thursday night.
The Pioneers erupted for six runs in the second inning and produced two additional runs in their 8-0 victory. Nebraska City hosted the Senior Legion game on a muggy and buggy night. Fielders from both teams spent a large amount of time trying to swat away hundreds of bugs that filled the nighttime sky.
Nebraska City broke a scoreless game with six runs in the bottom of the second. The team used several hits and three Plattsmouth errors to jump ahead. The Pioneers padded their lead with solo runs in the fourth and fifth frames.
Eli Southard, Jaren Johansen and Max Chaney all collected two hits for the home team. Nebraska City starting pitcher Jordan Williams struck out 11 Blue Devils and limited Plattsmouth to three hits. He went 5 2/3 innings on the mound.
Sam Campin, Austin Hicks and Jacob Davis all pitched for Plattsmouth. The game took place less than 24 hours before the start of a multi-state tournament in Yankton, S.D. Plattsmouth was scheduled to play its first game against Brookings, S.D., on Friday afternoon.
Plattsmouth 000 000 0 – 0 3 4
Nebraska City 060 110 x – 8 10 0
Nebraska City 15, Plattsmouth Juniors 6
Nebraska City used a similar type of multi-run inning to stop Plattsmouth in the Junior Legion contest. The Pioneers scored 13 runs in the third inning and added two runs in the fourth.
Plattsmouth scored four times in the third and plated two runs in the next inning. Campin produced three hits and Max Waters had one hit for the Blue Devils.
Plattsmouth 0 0 4 2 0 – 6 4 4
Nebraska City 0 0 13 2 x – 15 7 2