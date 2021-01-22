Plattsmouth takes on Rockets in road games

SYRACUSE – Plattsmouth girls and boys basketball teams traveled to Syracuse on Tuesday night to take on the Rockets in a doubleheader.
Syracuse 58, Plattsmouth girls 28
Syracuse broke away from the Blue Devils with a big run in the second quarter. The Rockets went on a 21-7 scoring spree in the period to create a double-digit lead. The team added 31 points in the second half to collect the victory.
Individual statistics for the game were not available for either team.
Plattsmouth 2 7 13 6 – 28
Syracuse 6 21 15 16 – 58
Plattsmouth boys 72, Syracuse 65
The Blue Devils sailed past the Rockets in the second half. Plattsmouth generated 20 points in the third quarter and tacked on 19 in the final period.
Both teams scored a large amount of points at the free-throw line. Plattsmouth finished 21-of-34 from the stripe and Syracuse went 19-of-30.
Senior guard Adam Eggert highlighted Plattsmouth’s night with a 24-point explosion. He drained five 3-pointers and chipped in four rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block.
Hayden Stromsodt anchored the post with nine points, ten rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals. Jude Wehrbein generated a double-double of 11 points, ten assists, six steals and four rebounds, and Kevin Winscot pocketed ten points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Owen Prince ended the evening with nine points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Jack Alexander contributed three points, two rebounds and one steal, and Sam Campin produced six points, three boards and one assist. Dakota Minshall added one assist for the team.
Plattsmouth 17 16 20 19 – 72
Syracuse 13 21 11 20 – 65
Plattsmouth (72)
Eggert 8-17 3-4 24, Prince 2-4 4-8 9, Wehrbein 3-8 5-10 11, Minshall 0-0 0-0 0, Stromsodt 2-3 5-6 9, Alexander 1-4 1-2 3, Campin 1-5 3-4 6, Winscot 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 21-46 21-34 72.
Syracuse (65)
Goering 1-2 0-0 2, Carlson 3-9 5-13 11, Brammier 4-9 7-8 19, Leefers 5-8 2-3 14, Voorhees 3-13 3-4 11, Brinkman 0-5 0-0 0, Shanks 2-4 2-2 8, Wittler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 19-30 65.