Plattsmouth takes on Rockets in road games

SYRACUSE – Plattsmouth girls and boys basketball teams traveled to Syracuse on Tuesday night to take on the Rockets in a doubleheader.

Syracuse 58, Plattsmouth girls 28

Syracuse broke away from the Blue Devils with a big run in the second quarter. The Rockets went on a 21-7 scoring spree in the period to create a double-digit lead. The team added 31 points in the second half to collect the victory.

Individual statistics for the game were not available for either team.

Plattsmouth 2 7 13 6 – 28

Syracuse 6 21 15 16 – 58

Plattsmouth boys 72, Syracuse 65

The Blue Devils sailed past the Rockets in the second half. Plattsmouth generated 20 points in the third quarter and tacked on 19 in the final period.

Both teams scored a large amount of points at the free-throw line. Plattsmouth finished 21-of-34 from the stripe and Syracuse went 19-of-30.